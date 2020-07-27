Wade Dooley's Creative Writing Workshop Begins August 3

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the new online creative writing workshop Wade's Writer's Group, a ten-week writing workshop led by writer and actor Wade Dooley that will meet Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m. starting August 3 as part of Bay Street's online programming platform Bay Street To-Go. The class is available to adults for a fee of $250 and will meet online via Zoom. Additional information is available by contacting Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education, at allen@baystreet.org.

Over the course of nine sessions, Wade's Writer's Group will allow participants to hone their writing skills among a group of their peers, alongside individuals of all writing levels and experiences. Each session, participants will present their ongoing work and receive active feedback from fellow attendees, in addition to helpful tips and tricks from Wade. As they receive guidance on, and further develop, their own personal projects, participants will also be receiving weekly writing assignments that will help craft their voice and writing ability. Each participant will also be given the opportunity to sit down with Wade for a one-on-one personal session.

Wade Dooley is a writer and actor living in Jackson Heights, Queens, and the creator of Bay Street's 2019 hit The Prompter starring Tovah Feldshuh . His writing credits include Broadway Bares: Rock Hard, On Demand, and Strip U (with co-writer Hunter Bell ). He is alumnus of Running Deer Theatre Lab, Goodspeed's Johnny Mercer Writers Colony, and Finger Lake's Musical Theatre Festival's The Pitch. Film and stage credits include The Last Five Years, NEWSical The Musical, The Awesome '80s Prom, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Bay Street To-Go, Bay Street's virtual entertainment and education program, is an online platform that provides engaging live theater experiences for our audience and patrons, at a time when in-person programming just isn't an option. We are excited to bring our community this creative outlet in the form of Facebook streams, virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes. While we continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, we are eager to be able to explore this new online platform, and hope to keep it as a programming option at Bay Street Theater even when we're all able to gather together again under one roof.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You