Theatre Three Presents DRIVING MISS DAISY

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

Theatre Three has announced its upcoming production of DRIVING MISS DAISY.

Driving Miss Daisy is the moving, yet humorous, story of the 25-year relationship between Daisy Werthan, a well-to-do Jewish widow in postwar Atlanta, and her African-American chauffeur, the retired Hoke Coleburn.

As the play progresses from 1948 to 1973, we see how these two very different people become each other's closest companion and confidants. Take a ride down memory lane in this delicate depiction of simmering racial tensions, changing times, and the transformative power of understanding. Get ready to experience the magic that made
Driving Miss Daisy a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit and an Academy Award-winning film.

Performances run from January 11th through February 1st.



