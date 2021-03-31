The Rock Project Presents 50th Anniversary Celebration of WHO'S NEXT

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the partnership with The Rock Project to honor the 50th anniversary of The Who's legendary album Who's Next, along with other greatest hits, in a live-stream performance from the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance will feature powerful contemporary Broadway voices, the incredible band Wonderous Stories, and special guest musicians on Friday, April 30, at 8 p.m. EST, and will be available through May 2. Tickets are $20, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at baystreet.org.

This spectacular evening celebrating the groundbreaking album Who's Next will be played track-by-track, note-for-note. The performance will be led by one of the highest-drawing bands on Long Island, Wonderous Stories, with special guest musicians, and the powerful contemporary Broadway voices of:

Constantine Maroulis: Two-time Tony Award Nominee, Jekyll and Hyde, Rock of Ages, American Idol.

Lana Gordon: Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King.

Justin Matthew Sargent: My Life Is A Musical at Bay Street Theater, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar.

Michael Wartella: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked.



Hailed as an undisputed masterwork of The Who's career, Who's Next changed the world of rock after it was released in 1971 as their fifth studio album. As Pete Townshend raised the bar for songwriting and The Who set a new standard for performance, this triple-platinum album reached Number 1 on the UK's Top Ten chart and Number 4 on the US Billboard chart. Even today, 50 years later, Who's Next is still considered a landmark of the rock canon, with songs like Baba O'Riley and Won't Get Fooled Again that continue to resonate with listeners as if they were written just yesterday.

Don't worry if your favorite Who songs don't land on this album! This 50th anniversary concert also celebrates their greatest hits; so you can expect to hear some of The Who's other masterpieces such as You Better You Bet, Pinball Wizard, and Long Live Rock, just to name a few.



The Rock Project is an all-new music experience that celebrates some of the greatest music and artists of the 20th century by uniquely combining the unparalleled sound of Broadway vocalists with the world of Rock and Roll, breaking the boundaries of music genres to create something new yet authentic. This is a must-see streaming experience.