The Museum At Bethel Woods Presents Sensory-Friendly Museum Days

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has announced their new initiative, Sensory-Friendly Days at The Museum. Made possible with support and collaboration from The Center for Discovery and New Hope Community, individuals of all ages with autism, complex developmental disabilities, or sensory sensitivities are welcome to experience the Main Exhibit, gift shop, and cafe during special early-morning hours before The Museum opens to the general public.

Beginning April 10th and occurring on the second Saturday of every month, trained staff and volunteers will be positioned throughout The Museum to engage visitors in sensory explorations, direct them to quiet spaces if needed, and answer questions about the displays. The Museum's sound and lighting features will be augmented to allow for a more enjoyable experience and to help reduce sensory stimulation.

Bethel Woods has also created the following materials specific to the Main Exhibit to encourage familiarity and comfort. The Sensory Map helps visitors navigate by indicating areas of high stimulation, including noisy, dark, crowded, or bright spaces. A Social Narrative will help guests adjust to a potentially new social situation by describing The Museum environment, highlighting important cues, and offering examples of appropriate ways to respond. Copies of the Sensory Map as well as the Social Narrative will be available at the Welcome Desk every day that The Museum is open, in an effort to support the diverse spectrum of visitors to The Museum outside of designated Sensory Days. Materials can be downloaded in advance from the Bethel Woods website in preparation for these visits.

"Cultural institutions across the country are realizing the importance of building inclusive environments for underrepresented audiences, including those with autism and other complex disabilities," said Suzanne Morris, Senior Director, Museum Education and Creative Programs. "We know that inclusive museum experiences help nurture the social and cognitive development of these community members by promoting interaction, communication, learning, and sharing," she continued.

"It is our hope that this program will help to foster individual and community connections to Bethel Woods' historic site and cultural heritage. It's a great step for us in demonstrating our commitment to providing the public with physical and intellectual access to our museum and its resources," added Eric Frances, Chief Executive Officer.

Sensory-Friendly Museum Days will take place the second Saturday of each month from 9-10:30 AM. Reduced admission is $10 per person with complimentary admission for caregivers or group facilitators. Tickets, health and safety regulations, and more information available online bethelwoodscenter.org/accessibility

Museum Hours:

April 3-December 31: Open 7 days a week, 10 AM - 5 PM

Please note The Museum will open to the public at 10:30 AM on the second Saturday of each month because of Sensory-Friendly Museum Days.

During Peace, Love & Lights (November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022): 10 AM - 10 PM.

Funding for education and creative programs has been provided by Bethel Woods members and donors and through generous gifts from foundations, individuals and agencies including: The American Gift Fund, Annelise Gerry and Family, Robyn Gerry, Nellie and Robert Gipson of the Tianaderrah Foundation, the William and Elaine Kaplan Family Foundations, and the Rhulen Loughlin Family - in memory of Trevor John Loughlin. Program specific funding has been provided by Robyn Gerry (for free Sullivan County student admission to the Museum during Explore the '60s); the Guenther Family and the Rea Charitable Trust (for P.L.A.Y. the Classics); the Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation (for Project Identity Photography); and the John N. Blackman Sr. Foundation (for P.L.A.Y. Theater).