The Madison Theatre at Molloy College presents A Dream is a Wish...Princess Concert on April 9 & 10 at Madison Theatre at Molloy College.

The enchanting concert "A Dream Is A Wish" is returning to the Madison Theatre, with new adventures and Disney Classics.

A fun-filled sing-along concert with your favorite princess to many Disney songs such as Let it Go, A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes, A Whole New World, and many many more...

You will be tapping and singing along as the show takes you through a magical journey, and you'll even get to meet your favorite princess!

Consider joining your favorite princess for The Princess Breakfast or Princess Tea before the concert!

Purchase tickets by calling 516.323.4444 or visiting www.madisontheatreny.org.