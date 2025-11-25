The Gateway’s HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE Starring Nancy Kerrigan Returns To Long Island

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gateway will present its Holiday Spectacular on Ice from November 28, 2025 through January 4, 2026 in Bellport. The production will be led by Olympic silver medalist NANCY KERRIGAN and will feature a company of world-class figure skaters, dancers, and performers. With the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics approaching in early 2026, the production returns during a period of heightened interest in figure skating.

This year’s production includes a Long Island connection through ensemble performer Alex Hughes Parker, daughter of Rebecca Hughes Parker and niece of Olympic Champion Sarah Hughes and Olympian Emily Hughes. The Hughes family’s history in figure skating and their ties to Long Island span decades, with all of the siblings involved in both figure skating and hockey across the region. In this production, that connection returns to the stage as Emily Hughes attends with her daughter.

“With the Olympics just around the corner, this moment feels incredibly special,” Emily says. “To have a show featuring such remarkable talent - and performing on real ice - right here on Long Island, in a venue that means so much to the community, makes it a truly unique experience.”

The production will continue as part of The Gateway’s annual holiday programming, presenting a large-scale seasonal show for local audiences. Performances will take place throughout the holiday season at The Gateway in Bellport. Tickets start at $59 and are available at 631-286-1133 or www.TheGateway.org.