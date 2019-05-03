THE PROMPTER Begins Rehearsals at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater has announced the cast and creative team for THE PROMPTER, the first production of the 2019 Mainstage Season, are now in rehearsal in New York City. The World Premiere will be May 28- June 16. Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead, Golda's Balcony) and Wade Dooley (Jersey Boys) star in the show. Single tickets on sale now or tickets can be purchased now as part of the 3-play subscription package for the 2019 Mainstage Season. Call the Box Office at 631-725-9500; open Tuesday - Saturday; 11 am - 5 pm or an hour before show time; or log on to baystreet.org.

The "Pay What You Can" performance, sponsored by Sotheby's International Realty will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 pm. Tickets will go on sale that day at the box office only beginning at 11 am. Tickets are limited and are based on availability at time of purchase. Other special offers include Free Student Sunday Matinees on June 2, 9 and 16. Special savings tickets include "$30 under 30" tickets sponsored by Corcoran, and "$20 under 20" tickets. Special nights in include Peconic Landing night on May 30, AARP Long Island night on June 11 and "Talkback Tuesdays" with several cast members on June 4 and 11 also sponsored by AARP Long Island.



THE PROMPTER was part of the last year's Title Wave @ Bay Street: The 5th Annual New Works Festival. "This play was a big hit at last year's festival, and due to popular demand we are thrilled to now offer our audience the world premiere production of this delightful new comedy about the making of a Broadway show," says Scott Schwartz. "I first worked with Tovah on Golda's Balcony, which became the longest-running one-woman show in Broadway history, and I am thrilled to be reunited with her and to continue my journey with Wade as we bring The Prompter to life this summer."



THE PROMPTER is a new comedy about veteran actress Irene Young (Tovah Feldshuh), who, after a forty-year absence, is returning to the Broadway stage. But now, she can't do it alone; so, the production hires a young actor Wade (Wade Dooley) to be her prompter. But, this isn't her story, it's his. Based on real events, THE PROMPTER is a funny, heartfelt, untold, behind-the-scenes look at Broadway through the eyes of a young dreamer.



The creative team includes Kevin Depinet (Set Design), Mike Billings (Lighting Design), Tracy Christensen (Costume Design), Jon Weston (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Andrew Diaz (Props Design), Denise Yaney (Stage Manager) and Binder Casting (Casting).

The other two previously announced shows will be the World Premiere of SAFE SPACE, (June 25 - July 21). This new play is by Alan Fox and will be directed by three-time Tony Award Winner Jack O'Brien (All My Sons, Henry IV, Hairspray, The Coast of Utopia). The third show will be a bold new re-envisioning of Irving Berlin's classic musical ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, (July 30 - August 25) with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, book by Dorothy & Herbert Fields. This production will be directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Bay Street's Frost/Nixon). The casts and creative teams will be announced soon. Subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or online at www.baystreet.org.



The 2019 Mainstage Season is sponsored in part by New York State through the generosity of Assemblyman Fred Thiele and State Senator Kenneth P. LaValle; the New York State Council on The Arts, a State Agency; Town of Southampton; The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust; The Shubert Foundation; and fully or partially funded by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning. Support for new work comes from The New Directions Fund, Joseph Stein New Musical Fund, Age Focus Medical Management, Twin Forks Pest Control, and Yave Tequila. Previews are sponsored by Peconic Landing. THE PROMPTER is sponsored in part by AARP Long Island. ANNIE GET YOUR GUN sponsored in part by Baron's Cove and The Shed. "30 Under 30" tickets sponsored by Corcoran.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





