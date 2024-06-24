Spotlight: PRIDE ANTHEMS at Tilles Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate Pride Month at Tilles Center with a journey through the past 50 years of Pride Anthems, a vibrant musical experience that takes you on a musical and cultural journey from disco to the present day!

Experience the music of Donna Summer, Queen, George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga, with songs like "On the Radio," "Freedom, "I Will Survive," "Under Pressure," "Time Warp," "Express Yourself," "Born this Way," and many more performed by artists Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, and Jon-Michael Reese.

Don’t miss this celebration and commemoration of the legacy and power of Stonewall in a show for all ages! Tickets from $30. A portion of the proceeds benefit Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center.

Starring Jon-Michael Reese, Natalie Joy Johnson, and Kevin Smith Kirkwood

