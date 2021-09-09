Cast and Creative Team Announced for Smokey Joe's Cafe At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of Smokey Joe's Cafe. Performances begin on Thursday, September 16 and run through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Smokey Joe's Cafe is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: "Chicago," "Every Little Step," "Ocean's 8,", "Chicago Med," "Pose," "30 Rock").

The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca Farrari as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Storm Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael and Kai Brittani White as B.J.

The Creative Team includes: Jaret Landon (Musical Director), David Goldstein (Scenic Design), David Withrow (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager).

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE is being produced for the John W. Engeman Theater by Richard Dolce.

The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, the Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated smash, made history as Broadway's longest-running musical revue. Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9," "Spanish Harlem," "Yakety Yak" and "Charlie Brown," it celebrates the music of the legendary songwriting duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Their generation-defining songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, The Coasters, and The Drifters.

Smokey Joe's Cafe will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $80 on Saturday evenings, $75 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality, theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated Theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com