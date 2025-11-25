Skeleton Key Entertainment's One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play Sapan Greenport Theater

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vanessa Leuck, Ethan Popp and Skeleton Key Entertainment are bringing back their sold-out, one-man experiential adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol To Greenport's iconic Sapan Greenport Theater in partnership with North Fork Arts Center for two days this holiday season.

The premiere production at First & South Bar & Restaurant amidst COVID restrictions in December of 2020 garnered Broadway on the North Fork nine 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, including Best Play, Best Production of the Year, Best Director, Best Performer in a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical, Best Live Stream, Best Direction of a Live Stream and Best Performer in a Live Stream. An encore production followed at First & South in December of 2022, and a one-night only production was put forth in 2023 at Shelter Island's historic Ram's Head Inn.

Starring as The Storyteller is acclaimed New England actor Scott H. Severance, who starred as Scrooge in the national touring production of the show for seven years. Severance's regional credits include Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Harold in The Full Monty, King Triton in The Little Mermaid, and Edna in Hairspray. His film credits include "Fever Pitch" starring Drew Barrymore and "Clear History" with Larry David.

Inspired by the classic Charles Dickens' novel, A Christmas Carol features a book written by Severance with additional material by Outer Critics Circle Honoree and Drama Desk Award nominee Vanessa Leuck and Grammy, Olivier and two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp. Leuck provides the production design, and Popp directs the production.

"Since conceptualizing the idea of Skeleton Key Productions after the New York Theater industry shut down during COVID in March of 2020, and with safety at the forefront of our minds, we've been committed to finding a way to bring this incredible retelling of our story to audiences all over," producers Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp shared in a joint statement. "We're excited to partner this year with Shannon and the team at North Fork Arts Center, a venue known for their dedication to the arts and creating high-quality events throughout the year, to present this elegant, one-man retelling of Dickens' classic holiday tale with Skeleton Key Productions' signature twist."

The production will be presented on December 13th, 2025 at 7:00pm and on December 14th, 2025 at 2:00pm.