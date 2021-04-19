See Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble In Virtual Concert in May, Presented By Great Neck Library

The Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a virtual concert, performing music for flute, strings and harp, online on Zoom on Thursday, May 6 at 7:00 PM, sponsored by Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave. in Great Neck, NY.

Featured music will include original works and arrangements by the ensemble's violinist Bradley Bosenbeck, a new composition by Long Island composer Jane Leslie, as well as music of Nino Rota, Vivaldi, and more. Live question and answer/meet and greet after the concert.

Performers will be Sally Shorrock, flute, Bradley Bosenbeck, violin, Veronica Salas, viola, Bernard Tamosaitis, cello and Karen Lindquist, harp.

There is no registration and the concert is free. Join the Zoom meeting on May 6 HERE!

Canta Libre was founded in 2002 by flutist Sally Shorrock to foster the performance and enjoyment of musical literature specifically written for flute, harp and strings. They have been acclaimed by audiences throughout the Northeast, with regular performances in Connecticut, Westchester and Long Island. They were featured at The American Harp Society 50th Anniversary National Conference, and have appeared at Lincoln Center, on WNYC at The Green Space, The Music Festival of the Hamptons, Barge Music, Concerts at One at Trinity Church in Manhattan, WLIW TV, National Public Radio of Long Island, and The Brooklyn Public Library. Trained at the finest conservatories, many of the members have performed and toured internationally with appearances at major festivals, including Aspen, Spoleto and Tanglewood. Their critically-acclaimed CD of music by Jean Francaix, Joseph Guy Ropartz, Jean Yves Daniel-Lesur and Maurice Ravel is available on the 4Tay label. Much more about them at www.cantalibre.org.