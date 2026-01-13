SHREK THE MUSICAL KIDS Class Comes to Bay Street

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is offering young performers ages 7–14 the opportunity to take part in Shrek The Musical KIDS, a musical theater training program designed to build skills, confidence, and collaboration through a structured rehearsal process. The program runs February 28 through April 13, 2026, and culminates in a live performance on the Bay Street Theater stage.

Based on the beloved DreamWorks film and Broadway musical, Shrek The Musical KIDS introduces students to the fundamentals of musical theater through acting, singing, movement, and ensemble work.

Throughout the program, students rehearse scenes, songs, and choreography while developing communication skills, focus, and artistic confidence. Every participant plays an important role in the process, with the experience centered on participation, responsibility, and the joy of storytelling through live theater.

Rehearsals take place primarily on weekend mornings, with sessions held on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00am and 12:00pm. As the program approaches its conclusion, extended rehearsals are scheduled to support final preparation. The program culminates with a final dress rehearsal and performance on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 7:00pm on the Bay Street Theater stage.

The program is led by Bethany Dellapolla, Director of Education and Outreach at Bay Street Theater, who oversees the theater's youth programs, educational initiatives, and community outreach. A seasoned teaching artist and director, Dellapolla brings extensive experience working with young performers of all skill levels. Her approach emphasizes consistency, encouragement, and clear expectations, creating a supportive environment where students can grow creatively while learning the collaborative process behind a theatrical production.

Parents and caregivers with questions about the program may contact Bethany Dellapolla directly at bdellapolla@baystreet.org. Full schedule details and registration information are available at baystreet.org.