SHAUN CASSIDY: THE ROAD TO US Comes to the Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Shaun Cassidy: THE ROAD TO US at Patchogue Theatre on Thursday, March 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are $60-$101 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 10AM.

Shaun Cassidy is an American writer, producer, actor, and singer. After originally making his name as a performer, Cassidy went on to create, write, and produce a number of critically acclaimed television series including American Gothic (produced with Sam Raimi), Roar (starring Heath Ledger), Cold Case, Cover Me, The Agency, Invasion, and Emerald City. Cassidy most recently spent five years as executive producer and writer for the hit NBC/Netflix series New Amsterdam.

The son of Tony Award–winning actor Jack Cassidy and Academy Award winner Shirley Jones (and half-brother of the late singer/actor David Cassidy), Shaun grew up in Los Angeles and New York City. While still in high school, he signed with Warner Brothers Records, leading to three multi-platinum albums and numerous Top Ten hits including “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “That's Rock 'n' Roll,” “Hey Deanie,” and “Do You Believe in Magic?” He received a Grammy nomination and performed at every major arena in the country, including Houston's Astrodome and New York's Madison Square Garden.

Almost concurrently, he starred in the ABC television series The Hardy Boys Mysteries. Later, while appearing on Broadway in the hit musical Blood Brothers, Shaun wrote his first television pilot, American Gothic. When the show debuted, The New York Times called it “The most original new show of the season.”

From 2020–2024, Cassidy toured his self-penned music and storytelling show The Magic of a Midnight Sky to sold-out crowds nationwide. During the pandemic, he launched a collection of fine wines, My First Crush, in collaboration with No Kid Hungry, donating proceeds to help feed children nationwide.

Currently, Shaun is working under an exclusive long-term development deal with NBC/Universal Television. He lives in the wine country of Santa Barbara with his wife, Tracey, their four children, and more animals than he can count.