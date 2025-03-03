SAMANTHA FISH: PAPER DOLL WORLD TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Samantha Fish: Paper Doll World Tour, appearing on Thursday, June 19, 2025 • 8:00PM

Tickets are $49 - $99 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00AM.

With an esteemed career that includes and sharing stages with giants like The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, SLASH, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Eric Johnson on the legendary Experience Hendrix Tour, Samantha Fish offers a concert experience unlike any other.

Prepare to be captivated by one of the most formidable guitarists of her generation as Samantha Fish embarks on her 2025 Paper Doll Tour. Samatha and her all-star band bring a relentless energy and emotional depth to every stage they grace.

Following her multi-award-winning success and a Grammy-nominated album, *Death Wish Blues*, in collaboration with rocker Jesse Dayton, which soared to #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, Samantha Fish is back with her new album, *Paper Doll*. The album's nine powerful tracks that come alive on the Paper Doll Tour along with fan favorites

Join Samantha Fish on the Paper Doll Tour for an electrifying night of masterful guitar work, raw soul, and songs that resonate deep within. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to her music, Samantha Fish is sure to leave you awestruck with her passionate performance and undeniable talent. Get your tickets fast!

