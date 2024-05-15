Review: ROCK OF AGES at The Gateway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gateway of Bellport certainly has another hit on their hands with their current offering of the fun musical Rock Of Ages. Running through June 2nd at the beautiful Long Island venue, this Tony nominee celebrates all things 80's with some of music's greatest songs making up the score. Created by Chris D'Arienzo, there are several story lines woven throughout this raucous musical excellently directed by Keith Andrews.

We meet Drew, excellently portrayed by Woody Scott White, and Sherrie, beautifully portrayed by Malia Monk, who are both up-and-comers living on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Drew is a bartender who aspires to be a rock star and Sherrie wants to become an actress. Not only do they navigate their lives on The Strip, but they also navigate their feeling for each other. Ms. Monk and Mr. White make a wonderful team and have great chemistry. You will absolutely melt at their stellar rendition of "The Search Is Over".

Drew works at the Bourbon Room owned by Dennis hilariously portrayed by Aaron Fried. The club faces closing if a greedy real estate developer has his way. In between auditions, Sherrie works at a strip club owned by Justice in a powerhouse performance by the fabulous Asia Kaleem. You are going to adore her take in the "Harden My Heart"/"Shadows Of The Night" medley. In addition, you'll be rolling in the isles at Christopher Persichetti's performance as Lonny, the zany narrator who also works at the Bourbon Room. This role commands perfect comedic timing and charisma and Mr. DaSilva does not disappoint.

In the event of the possible demolition of the Bourbon Room, Dennis tries to coordinate one last amazing night at the club. Enter Stacee Jaxx superbly portrayed by Mark Ryan Anderson. Stacee has just parted ways with his band, but is asked to perform for Bourbon Room's last night. Mr. Anderson gives a spectacular showing of the womanizing, self-loving singer. Speaking of Bourbon Room's closing due to the development of the Sunset Strip, in a scenario not so unfamiliar today, we see a large protest led by Regina splendidly portrayed by Sarah Michelle Lindsey. She convinces Fraz, perfectly and uproariously portrayed by Ethan Carlson, to join their side.

I really could go on and on (and on, and on) about everyone in this talented and stunning cast, but the creative team is spectacular as well.

Jordan Janota's set is well done with a bi-level structure making great use of the stage. The cast is pretty much running around as constantly as they are singing thanks to Mr. Andrews' entertaining choreography. This is excellently enhanced by Kim Hanson's gorgeous, atmospheric lighting and Janine Loesch's dazzling costumes. In addition, you are going to love the incredible band headed up by Music Director Michael Kaish that sits on stage with the cast.

Indeed, the Gateway's amazing incarnation of Rock Of Ages is a must see this beautiful Spring season. A stellar cast, rocking 80's music, and the gorgeous Gateway make for a fun night of theatre. If you're lookin' for nothin' but a good time it definitely doesn't get better than this.

