Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA, THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three

As Port Jefferson’s Theatre Three kicks off its remarkable 54th season, audiences are first treated to a dazzling rendition of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical, running through October 20th at the charming Long Island venue. Under the expert direction of Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel, this production shines with a talented cast that truly brings Dahl’s classic tale to life. With Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin and the Book by Dennis Kelly, the enthusiasm from the audience during opening weekend is a testament to the show’s captivating allure—so be sure to secure your tickets soon.

At the heart of this Tony Award-winning musical, Matilda, an extraordinary young girl with a passion for reading, finds herself trapped in a family that couldn’t be more neglectful. Yet, through her intelligence and resilience, she knows her worth, delivering a powerful message for young audiences about self-empowerment and justice. The story, that has moments on the darker side, is also infused with humor especially as Matilda cleverly gets revenge on those who have wronged her.

Sadie Mathers delivers a fantastic performance in the title role. With a remarkable stage presence for such a young actress, she infuses Matilda with a perfect blend of charm and determination, making her journey an emotional rollercoaster that resonates deeply with the audience. Complementing her performance are Rachel Geiser and Steven Uihlein, who bring a delightful comedic flair to the roles of Matilda’s dreadful parents. Their comedic timing is so top-notch that it almost allows you to overlook their abominable parenting.

Also a standout in the cast is Veronica Fox as Miss Honey, Matilda’s compassionate teacher. Fox beautifully captures Miss Honey’s struggle to navigate her own difficult past while supporting Matilda through her tumultuous home life. Their heartfelt bond is one of the production’s most touching elements, highlighting the power of kindness and understanding in overcoming adversity.

While I could on and on (and on!) about the entire brilliant cast, just know that every performer brings exceptional talent to their respective roles.

On the clever creative team, Randall Parsons’ stunning set design effectively utilizes the expansive stage while Xiangfu Xiao’s atmospheric lighting adds an enchanting touch, perfectly complementing the story’s emotional highs and lows. Additionally, Tim Haggerty’s striking sound design elevates every light and dark moment and special kudos also goes to Sari Feldman for her fantastic choreography adding an energetic pulse to the show. It’s also a joy to see a live orchestra, this one skillfully led by Musical Director Jeffrey Hoffman. The combination of live music with vibrant performances creates an electrifying atmosphere that is truly hard to beat.

And so, Theatre Three’s incarnation of Matilda, The Musical is nothing short of wonderful. With its top-notch production quality, an exceptionally talented cast, and a timeless story that resonates with audiences of all ages, this show promises an exhilarating evening of theatre that should not be missed.

