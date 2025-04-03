The Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame To Launch Summer Band Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host its first All-Star Band Camp for high school students (grades 9-12). The week-long program will run from July 28th through August 1st at 9:00 am to 11:30 am each day and conclude with a final concert on Sunday, August 3rd at 3 pm.

The unique aspect of this band camp is that it will be the first ever to be held in LIMEHOF's Museum (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). Students will explore and learn about the great artists who have been inducted into LIMEHOF-from Blue Öyster Cult and Mariah Carey to Billy Joel and Twisted Sister.

"As part of LIMEHOF's commitment to education, we are thrilled to offer students the opportunity to perform songs by our esteemed inductees in the unique setting of the museum," said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham, who manages LIMEHOF's educational programs. "The All-Star Band Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience that connects young musicians with Long Island's rich musical legacy."

The program will be coached by LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award Winner Jack Licitra (from Bayport) of South Bay Arts and his staff, all of whom have extensive experience managing youth programs. Jack Licitra has been coaching youth bands since 2008. He has developed an efficient approach that highlights talent and prepares kids for the intensity of live performance.

"LIMEHOF is inspiring the next generation of LI musicians and this a great step towards cultivating that talent to create a thriving music scene," said Licitra.

This intensive experience will have students playing for two-and-a-half hours each day for 5 days of rehearsals and a 6th-day concert performance in the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. This program was designed to enable students to have a team building and professional music experience. All high school-aged vocalists, drummers, guitarists, bass players, and keyboardists from Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Kings (Brooklyn) counties are welcome to apply by the deadline of June 1st. The arrangements will be created specifically for the enrolled ensemble and their skills. The cost to participate is $350.

To apply, please email student's name, age, specific instrument/vocalist, and contact information to Tom Needham at info@limusichalloffame.org or call 631-689-5888.

