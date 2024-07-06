Review: MASTER CLASS at Bay Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bay Street Theater does it again with an absolutely entrancing incarnation of Terrence McNally's Tony Award winning play Master Class, the second offering in their stellar 2024 season. Directed by Lisa Peterson, the wonderful production runs through July 20th at the adorable Sag Harbor, Long Island, venue. Indeed, the excitement of the audience is electric and engaging.

The gripping two-act tale follows Maria Callas, a larger-than-life opera performer, holding a master class for up-and-comers in the profession.

Masterfully leading the extraordinarily talented cast is the incomparable Vicki Lewis as Callas. From the moment Maria starts conducting her class, she commands commitment, discipline, and unequivocal respect for the art. It is either her way or the highway and Ms. Lewis thrillingly and hilariously delivers. The flashbacks when she is telling us about the height of her career are sublime. Indeed, this story is both tense and has plenty of comedic relief.

Among the rest of the cast, Stella Kim portraying Sophie, Rodney Ingram portraying Anthony, and Olivia Hernandez portraying Sharon are the talented students that Maria is critiquing. Brett Rybak, who also serves as the production's Music Director, is charming as Manny, Maria's talented accompanist on the piano and Ben Rauch provides laughs as the disgruntled stagehand for Maria's class. The entire company is truly top-notch.

On the clever creative team, Rachel Hauck's minimal set is gorgeous. An almost empty dark wood stage is the "classroom" only having Manny's piano, a music stand, and a small desk for Maria. The story is set in the 1970's, so most of Laura Bauer's costumes are relevant modern street cloths. In addition, a beautiful ball gown possibly takes a nod at Maria's diva days. Also, Jenn Schriever's lighting is stunningly atmospheric for Maria's flashbacks during her monologs.

And so, Master Class at Bay Street Theater is certainly a must-see this season. Make an evening of it as the East End town is absolutely buzzing now. A gripping story, an amazing cast, and the storied Bay Street Theater make for a fun summer evening in The Hamptons.

Photo by Lenny Stucker

