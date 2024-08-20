Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Gateway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gateway once again delivers a remarkable show with its latest offering, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Running through September 8th at the charming Bellport venue, this wonderfully directed Larry Raben production showcases a stellar cast that brings to life the iconic music and personal journey of Carole King.

The show features a gripping book by Douglas McGrath and a score packed with some of Ms. King’s most beloved hits — songs that have become ingrained in pop culture. The tale, an emotional roller coaster, explores King’s evolution from a teenage songwriter to her partnership and tumultuous relationship with Gerry Goffin, along with other notable figures she encounters throughout her illustrious career. You will leave the theater astonished at how many of King’s songs you’re familiar with.

Among the standout performances is Long Island native Kaitlyn Davis, making her Gateway debut as the music icon. Ms. Davis' portrayal of King is fantastic, earning thunderous applause throughout the show. Audience favorites include "One Fine Day," "Some Kind of Wonderful," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, "Chains," and, of course, the title song, "Beautiful."

In addition to these performances, Grace Ellis Soloman delivers a fun rendition of "The Locomotion" as Little Eva, and The Drifters’ performance of "On Broadway," featuring Travis Keith Battle, Adrian Istn, Devin Price, and Leron Wellington, is superb. Special kudos also goes to Gateway veteran Emily Grace Tucker as the sassy Cynthia Weil and Lukas Poost as Barry Mann, both of whom collaborate with Ms. King and Mr. Goffin. Indeed, Bill Coyne’s portrayal of Goffin is truly compelling.

The creative team behind the production, as always, deserves high praise. AJ Hansen’s set design is clever and effective, while Riley Noble’s lighting and Ben Takitch’s sound design elevate the visually stunning show. Janine Loesch’s costumes and Bo King’s wig design wonderfully capture the various eras of Carole King’s life, from her high school days to her landmark Carnegie Hall performance. The live orchestra, excellently conducted by Bryson Baumgartel, adds an electrifying touch to the performances.

And so, The Gateway’s brilliant incarnation of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is certainly a must-see as we sadly begin to wind down the summer season. The combination of a heart-tugging story, timeless music, and the bustling town of Bellport promises a great night of theater. Don’t miss the chance to witness this captivating tribute to a true musical legend.

Photo by The Gateway

