ROBERT DUBAC'S STAND-UP JESUS is Coming to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Robert Dubac’s Stand-Up Jesus appearing at Patchogue Theatre on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8pm.

Tickets are $46 - $61 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 10AM.

In Robert Dubac’s hilarious new show, STAND-UP JESUS, our lord and savior returns but this time he’s no carpenter - he’s a stand-up comedian! Join him as he channels what God created on the 8th day. Comedy!

Shining the light of truth on false prophets, duplicitous politicians and immoral sheeple; J.C.’s razor sharp satire has been intelligently designed to redeem sinners of all faiths. So let he who is without sin cast the first heckle! His ecclesiastical reviews have been stellar:

Come bear witness to a truth that hurts and a truth that’s funny with STAND-UP JESUS. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done; and it will be done with the miracle of divine satire! Who better to battle the hypocrisy of modern day evangelism than STAND-UP JESUS? It’s a Second Coming blessed with punchlines. Heaven help us? Hell, yeah!

ABOUT THE PERFORMER

Robert Dubac draws on decades of showbiz experience as a writer, actor, and stand-up comic to create solo shows that explore social mores, political ideas, and the complexity of the human experience. He belongs to a rare breed of humorists who make comedy smart and tragedy funny.

Using humor that is both intelligent and absurd, Dubac dissects culture with a jaundiced and probing eye. His characters boggle our minds with rapid-fire satire while simultaneously crafting a simple story that binds us together. His unmatched ability to combine the boisterous laughter of stand-up with the

staggering thrill of live theatre fills seats everywhere, as nothing like this can be seen on TV.

STAND-UP JESUS, his most recent solo show, takes an irreverent look at reverence. The ecclesiastical reviews have been stellar. THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? is his original tour-de-force that tackles the babble of the sexes. It has become a worldwide phenomenon, having been translated into dozens of languages and performed in just as many countries. It is, hands down, the funniest relationship show you will ever see. His second production, THE BOOK OF MORON, has been lauded nationwide as the kind of razor-sharp satire desperately needed to awaken our world from its catastrophic dumbing down. It’s the definitive remedy for truth in a world that runs on hype and spin.