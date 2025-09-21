Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre

Sister Act opened at the ARgyle Theatre in Long Island on September 18, 2025, where it will run through October 26.

The production stars Aeja Barrows (Deloris Van Cartier), Heather Patterson King (Mother Superior), Maggie Musco (Sister Mary Robert), Katie Snyder (Sister Mary Patrick), Amanda Bruton (Sister Mary Lazarus), Robert Anthony Jones (Mosignor O'Hara), Tyson Jennette (Curtis), Zeth Dixon (Lt. Eddie Souther), Deven Brown (TJ), Aidan Michael Kelly (Joey), and Rodolfo Santamarina (Pablo).

They are joined by Corinne Ferrer, Cynthia Kauffman, Taylor Elise' Jackson, Ashley Klinger, Juan Romero Muñoz, Dalon Bradley, Reneé Elkady, Hanna Scotch, Ava Arkin, LJ Brodie, and Jessica Mae Murphy.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Sabrinna Cox, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume, Wig, Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Projections Design by Abbey Kuhns, and Props Design by Callie Hester. Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Daniel Vaughn is the Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti as Assistant Stage Manager. The Technical Director is Pat Downes.

Check out photos from opening night below:

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy​​​​​​​

