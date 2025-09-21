Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre

After opening on September 18, SISTER ACT will run at the Argyle Theatre through October 26.
The production stars Aeja Barrows (Deloris Van Cartier), Heather Patterson King (Mother Superior), Maggie Musco (Sister Mary Robert), Katie Snyder (Sister Mary Patrick), Amanda Bruton (Sister Mary Lazarus), Robert Anthony Jones (Mosignor O'Hara), Tyson Jennette (Curtis), Zeth Dixon (Lt. Eddie Souther), Deven Brown (TJ), Aidan Michael Kelly (Joey), and Rodolfo Santamarina (Pablo).
They are joined by Corinne Ferrer, Cynthia Kauffman, Taylor Elise' Jackson, Ashley Klinger, Juan Romero Muñoz, Dalon Bradley, Reneé Elkady, Hanna Scotch, Ava Arkin, LJ Brodie, and Jessica Mae Murphy.
The creative team includes Scenic Design by Sabrinna Cox, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume, Wig, Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Projections Design by Abbey Kuhns, and Props Design by Callie Hester. Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Daniel Vaughn is the Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti as Assistant Stage Manager. The Technical Director is Pat Downes.
Check out photos from opening night below:
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Aeja Barrows and the Cast of Sister Act
Aeja Barrows
Aeja Barrows and the Cast of Sister Act
Aeja Barrows and the Cast of Sister Act
Aeja Barrows and Heather Patterson King
Vincent Ortega (Choreographer) and Evan Pappas (Director)
Vincent Ortega, Daniel Vaughn (Production Stage Manager) and Evan Pappas
Deven Brown
Deven Brown
Juan Romero Munoz
Juan Romero Munoz
LJ Brodie
LJ Brodie
Zeth Dixon
Zeth Dixon
Hanna Scotch
Hanna Scotch
Dalon Bradley
Dalon Bradley
Aidan Michael Kelly
Aidan Michael Kelly
Rodolfo Santamarina, Deven Brown, Tyson Jennette and Aidan Michael Kelly
Rodolfo Santamarina, Deven Brown and Aidan Michael Kelly
Corinne Ferrer
Corinne Ferrer
Renee Elkady
Renee Elkady
Robert Anthony Jones
Robert Anthony Jones
Dalon Bradley, Juan Romero Munoz and LJ Brodie
Aeja Barrows
Aeja Barrows
Cynthia Kauffman
Cynthia Kauffman
Aeja Barrows and Tyson Jennette
Aeja Barrows and Zeth Dixon
Maggie Musco
Maggie Musco
Jessica Mae Murphy
Jessica Mae Murphy
Ashley Klinger and Vincent Ortega
Amanda Bruton
Amanda Bruton
Katie Snyder
Katie Snyder
Aeja Barrows and Heather Patterson King
Taylor Elise Jackson, Cynthia Kauffman, Corinne Ferrer, Jaun Romero Munoz and Zeth Dixon
Katie Snyder, Amanda Bruton and Maggie Musco
Ava Arkin, Heather Patterson King, Aeja Barrows, Robert Anthony Jones, Taylor Elise Jackson and Brian Mucaria
The Cast of Sister Act
Aeja Barrows and her sister Nia Barrows
Gabrielle Guagenti, Gabby Duarte, Callie Hester, Daniel Vaughn, Kaz Flood and Kelly Mastrangelo
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director) and the band that includes Brian Schatz, Josh Ganci, Eitan Prouser, Peter Averson, Andrew Warren
Dylan Perlman, Marty Rubin, Evan Pappas and Mark Perlman
Vincent Ortega, Evan Pappas and Jonathan Brenner
Breena Nachbar, Tara Healy, Amanda Scanze, Holly Romero and Nia Guzman
Matthew Walsh and Brian Mucaria
