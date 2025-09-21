 tracker
Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre

After opening on September 18, SISTER ACT will run at the Argyle Theatre through October 26.

Sep. 21, 2025
Sister Act opened at the ARgyle Theatre in Long Island on September 18, 2025, where it will run through October 26.

The production stars Aeja Barrows (Deloris Van Cartier), Heather Patterson King (Mother Superior), Maggie Musco (Sister Mary Robert), Katie Snyder (Sister Mary Patrick), Amanda Bruton (Sister Mary Lazarus), Robert Anthony Jones (Mosignor O'Hara), Tyson Jennette (Curtis), Zeth Dixon (Lt. Eddie Souther), Deven Brown (TJ), Aidan Michael Kelly (Joey), and Rodolfo Santamarina (Pablo).

They are joined by Corinne Ferrer, Cynthia Kauffman, Taylor Elise' Jackson, Ashley Klinger, Juan Romero Muñoz, Dalon Bradley, Reneé Elkady, Hanna Scotch, Ava Arkin, LJ Brodie, and Jessica Mae Murphy.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Sabrinna Cox, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume, Wig, Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Projections Design by Abbey Kuhns, and Props Design by Callie Hester. Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Daniel Vaughn is the Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti as Assistant Stage Manager. The Technical Director is Pat Downes.

Check out photos from opening night below:

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy​​​​​​​Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and the Cast of Sister Act

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and the Cast of Sister Act

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and the Cast of Sister Act

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and Heather Patterson King

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Vincent Ortega (Choreographer) and Evan Pappas (Director)

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Vincent Ortega, Daniel Vaughn (Production Stage Manager) and Evan Pappas

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Deven Brown

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Deven Brown

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Juan Romero Munoz

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Juan Romero Munoz

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
LJ Brodie

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
LJ Brodie

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Rodolfo Santamarina

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Rodolfo Santamarina

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Zeth Dixon

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Zeth Dixon

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Hanna Scotch

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Hanna Scotch

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Dalon Bradley

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Dalon Bradley

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aidan Michael Kelly

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aidan Michael Kelly

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Tyson Jennette

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Rodolfo Santamarina, Deven Brown, Tyson Jennette and Aidan Michael Kelly

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Rodolfo Santamarina, Deven Brown and Aidan Michael Kelly

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Corinne Ferrer

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Corinne Ferrer

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Renee Elkady

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Renee Elkady

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Ava Arkin

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Ava Arkin

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Robert Anthony Jones

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Robert Anthony Jones

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Dalon Bradley, Juan Romero Munoz and LJ Brodie

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Cynthia Kauffman

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Cynthia Kauffman

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and Tyson Jennette

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and Zeth Dixon

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Maggie Musco

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Maggie Musco

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Jessica Mae Murphy

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Jessica Mae Murphy

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Taylor Elise Jackson

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Taylor Elise Jackson

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Ashley Klinger

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Ashley Klinger and Vincent Ortega

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Heather Patterson King

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Heather Patterson King

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Amanda Bruton

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Amanda Bruton

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Katie Snyder

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Katie Snyder

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and Heather Patterson King

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Taylor Elise Jackson, Cynthia Kauffman, Corinne Ferrer, Jaun Romero Munoz and Zeth Dixon

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Katie Snyder, Amanda Bruton and Maggie Musco

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Ava Arkin, Heather Patterson King, Aeja Barrows, Robert Anthony Jones, Taylor Elise Jackson and Brian Mucaria

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
The Cast of Sister Act

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Aeja Barrows and her sister Nia Barrows

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Gabrielle Guagenti, Gabby Duarte, Callie Hester, Daniel Vaughn, Kaz Flood and Kelly Mastrangelo

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director) and the band that includes Brian Schatz, Josh Ganci, Eitan Prouser, Peter Averson, Andrew Warren

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Jonathan Brenner

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Dylan Perlman, Marty Rubin, Evan Pappas and Mark Perlman

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Vincent Ortega, Evan Pappas and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Breena Nachbar, Tara Healy, Amanda Scanze, Holly Romero and Nia Guzman

Photos: SISTER ACT Opens at Argyle Theatre Image
Matthew Walsh and Brian Mucaria




Videos