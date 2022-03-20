Photos: MAMMA MIA! Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, will present the Broadway hit Mamma Mia! written by Catherine Johnson with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus and directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Mamma Mia! begins performances on March 17 in advance of its opening night on March 19 running through May 1, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

"The phenomenon that is Mamma Mia comes to Babylon and The Argyle Theatre. Come dance, sing and rock out with this wonderfully infectious cast who are having the time of their lives. We've waited a long time to bring this joyous show to our stage and this is the perfect time for our audiences to celebrate." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast Julie Cardia (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Donna, Gina Milo (Broadway: Les Miserables) as Tanya, Jaelle Laguerre (Regional: A Christmas Carol) as Rosie, Benjamin Eakeley (Broadway: She Loves Me) as Sam, James Donegan (New York: Forbidden Broadway) as Harry Bright, Mark Woodard (Regional: 42nd Street) as Bill, Anna Catherine Smith (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Sophie Sheridan, Aidan Cole (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Sky, Matthew Rafanelli (Argyle's The Little Mermaid) as Eddie, Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Footloose) as Pepper, Courtney Fekete (Argyle's Legally Blonde) as Lisa, Trinity Mikel as Ali, with Sergio Dijiani (International: The Phantom of the Opera), Logan Dolence (Regional: What a Wonderful World), Melissa Goldberg (Regional: Newsies. Argyle's Elf), Ashley Gale Munzek (Metropolitan Opera:Turando), Livvie Hirshfield, Kwasi Perry (Asian Tour: Dreamgirls), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Argyle's Cabaret), and Bryce Colby Vaewsorn (National Tour: Escape to Margaritaville)

The creative team includes Set Design by Tim Golebiewski, Lighting Design by John Burkland, Costume Design by Matthew Solomon, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., Prop Design by Courtney Alberto, Music Coordinator is Russell Brown, Associate Costume Designer is Amy Pinto. The Production Stage Manager is Daniel Schultz with Assistant Stage Manager Kenneth Kyle Martinez. Covid Safety Managers are Dana Aveta, Callie Hester, Emily Todt. The Production Coordinator is Alison Savino. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Mamma Mia! priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

Mamma Mia! will play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM (added performance on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 PM).

Take a look at the photos from opening night below!



Trinity Mikel and Courtney Fekete



Kuppi Alec Jessop and Matthew Rafanelli



Gina Milo



James Donegan



Jaelle Ashley Laguerre and Mark Woodard



Benjamin Eakeley



Anna Catherine Smith



Julie Cardia



James Donegan, Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Benjamin Eakeley, Mark Woodard and Julie Cardia



The Cast of Mamma Mia!



Anna Catherine Smith and The Cast of Mamma Mia!



Aidan Cole and Anna Catherine Smith



Gina Milo, Julie Cardia and Jaelle Ashley Laguerre



Gina Milo, James Donegan, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, and Mark Woodard



Julie Cardia and Benjamin Eakeley



Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley and Jaelle Laguerre



Gina Milo, James Donegan, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Mark Woodard, Aidan Cole and Anna Catherine Smith



James Donegan, Benjamin Eakeley and Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)



Kuppi Alec Jessop



Mark Woodard, Benjamin Eakeley and James Donegan



Mark Woodard,Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley and James Donegan



Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Mark Woodard, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley, Gina Milo and James Donegan



Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Mark Woodard, Julie Cardia, Benjamin Eakeley,Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director/Choreographer) Gina Milo and James Donegan



Logan Dolence, Mattew Rafanelli, Courtney Fekete, Sergio Dijiani, Ashley Gale Munzek, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Melissa Goldberg, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn, Kwasi Perry, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Livvie Hirshfield and Trinity Mikel



Evan Pappas, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Ashley Gale Munzek and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)



Antoinette DiPietropolo



Bryce Colby Vaewsorn



Matthew Rafanelli



Courtney Fekete



Aidan Cole and Anna Catherine Smith



Aidan Cole



Sergio Dijiani



Kwasi Perry



Ashley Gale Munzek

Jaelle Jaelle Ashley Laguerre



Mark Woodard



Jonathan Brenner



Julie Cardia and Anna Catherine Smith



Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Julie Cardia and Gina Milo



JJaelle Ashley Laguerre , Julie Cardia, Anna Catherine Smith and Gina Milo



Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Julie Cardia, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Anna Catherine Smith and Gina Milo



Antoinette DiPietropolo, Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Julie Cardia, Anna Catherine Smith, Gina Milo and Evan Pappas



Antoinette DiPietropolo and Jonathan Brenner



Marty Rubin, Dylan Perlman, Michael Cassara, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Evan Pappas and Mark Perlman



Evan Pappas and Gina Milo



Evan Pappas and Julie Cardia



Evan Pappas and Scott Willis



Cast and Creative Team of Mamma Mia that includes- Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Courtney Fekete, James Donegan, Aidan Cole, Kwasi Perry, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Sergio Dijiani, Antoinette DiPietropolo, Trinity Mikel, Melissa Goldber, Livvie Hirshfield, Logan Dolence, Anna Catherine Smith, Julie Cardia, Jaelle Ashley Laguerre , Jonathan Brenner, Ashley Gale Munzek, Matthew Rafanelli, Gina Milo and Bryce Colby Vaewsorn