Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For DIAL M FOR MURDER At Bay Street Theater

DIAL M FOR MURDER will begin previews on June 27th with a red carpet premiere on July 1 and will run through July 23rd.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: MATILDA at Cultural Arts Playhouse Photo 3 Review: MATILDA at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Full Cast Set for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 4 Full Cast Set for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Gateway Playhouse

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announce that DIAL M FOR MURDER began rehearsals on June 1. DIAL M FOR MURDER will begin previews on June 27th with a red carpet premiere on July 1 and will run through July 23rd. DIAL M FOR MURDER, Bay Street's second Mainstage production of the season will star Erich Bergen, Rosa Gilmore, Mamie Gummer, Max Gordon Moore, and Reg Rogers.  Frederick Knott's 1950s murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and is directed by Broadway legend Walter Bobbie.

Dial “M” for Murder is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, adapted from the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot – a wealthy socialite – is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing to the very end.

DIAL M FOR MURDER's creative team is Scenic Designer Anna Louizos, Costume Designer Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier, Fight Director Thomas Schall, Dialect Coach Deborah Hecht, Casting Calleri Jensen Davis, Props Designer Nicole Rozanski, Antiques by Wyeth, Assistant Director Stefanie Anarumo, and Production Stage Manager Melissa Sparks.

The production opens in previews on June 27, with an official Opening Night on Saturday, July 1, and continues through Sunday, July 23. Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase tickets, call the Box Office, open daily at 11AM at (631) 725-9500 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2247358®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baystreet.org%2Fcalendar%2Fdial-m-for-murder%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 24/7 at baystreet.org.
 

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Jerry Mitchell, Jenn Colella, Lenny Wolpe and More Lead Barn on Fire Residencys 2nd Season Photo
Jerry Mitchell, Jenn Colella, Lenny Wolpe and More Lead Barn on Fire Residency's 2nd Season

This summer, New York Theatre Barn and Fire Island Pines Arts Project, in association with Dalip Girdhar + Paul Austin, will again join forces for the 2nd annual season of Barn on Fire.

2
Broadway Actress Lora Lee Gayer to Return to Bay Street Theater to Teach a Camp and a Work Photo
Broadway Actress Lora Lee Gayer to Return to Bay Street Theater to Teach a Camp and a Workshop For Kids

Broadway Actress and Bay Street Theater cast alum from last year's Bay Street Mainstage run of Ragtime, Lora Lee Gayer will join its already robust lineup of engaging and exciting educational opportunities this Summer.

3
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Launch Music Mondays in July Photo
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Launch Music Mondays in July

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the return of Music Mondays; the hit summer concert series that invites artists to perform for audiences and share stories of their time on and off the stage.

4
28TH ANNUAL STONY BROOK FILM FESTIVAL Announces Schedule Photo
28TH ANNUAL STONY BROOK FILM FESTIVAL Announces Schedule

The Stony Brook Film Festival, presented by Island Federal, is in its 28th year at the Staller Center for the Arts. This year's Festival will run from Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 29, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Gateway Playhouse (6/16-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Stokes Mitchell
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (6/30-6/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shape of Things
South Shore Theatre (6/09-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (9/16-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Holiday Spectacular on Ice Starring Nancy Kerrigan!
The Gateway Playhouse (12/01-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mike Nugent to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons 2023 (North Fork): Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
Duckwalk Vineyard North (7/22-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You