Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For DIAL M FOR MURDER At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announce that DIAL M FOR MURDER began rehearsals on June 1. DIAL M FOR MURDER will begin previews on June 27th with a red carpet premiere on July 1 and will run through July 23rd. DIAL M FOR MURDER, Bay Street's second Mainstage production of the season will star Erich Bergen, Rosa Gilmore, Mamie Gummer, Max Gordon Moore, and Reg Rogers. Frederick Knott's 1950s murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and is directed by Broadway legend Walter Bobbie.



Dial “M” for Murder is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, adapted from the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot – a wealthy socialite – is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing to the very end.



DIAL M FOR MURDER's creative team is Scenic Designer Anna Louizos, Costume Designer Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier, Fight Director Thomas Schall, Dialect Coach Deborah Hecht, Casting Calleri Jensen Davis, Props Designer Nicole Rozanski, Antiques by Wyeth, Assistant Director Stefanie Anarumo, and Production Stage Manager Melissa Sparks.



The production opens in previews on June 27, with an official Opening Night on Saturday, July 1, and continues through Sunday, July 23. Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase tickets, call the Box Office, open daily at 11AM at (631) 725-9500 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2247358®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baystreet.org%2Fcalendar%2Fdial-m-for-murder%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Photo Credit: Tricia Baron