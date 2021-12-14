Photos: Go Inside Broadway On The North Fork's Immersive, One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Vanessa Leuck, Ethan Popp and Broadway on the North Fork have announced the opening of their original, one-man, immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to Greenport's acclaimed First and South Bar & Restaurant on December 13th. A three-hour, exclusive experience, the audience will enjoy an elegant feast while witnessing this epic tale in an all-new telling. A favorite of locals and tourists alike, First and South Bar & Restaurant opened in May 2012 and has long presented themed celebrations throughout the year.

Check out photos below!

Last year's production at First & South garnered Broadway on the North Fork nine 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, including Best Play, Best Production of the Year, Best Director, Best Performer in a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical, Best Live Stream, Best Direction of a Live Stream and Best Performer in a Live Stream.

Returning in 2021 as the show's storyteller is acclaimed New England actor Scott H. Severance, who has starred as Scrooge in the national tour of the production for the last six years. Severance's regional credits include Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Harold in The Full Monty, King Triton in The Little Mermaid, and Edna in Hairspray. His film credits include "Fever Pitch" starring Drew Barrymore and "Clear History" with Larry David.

Based on the classic Charles Dickens' novel, A Christmas Carol features a book written by Severance with additional material by Outer Critics Circle Honoree and Drama Desk Award nominee Vanessa Leuck and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp. Leuck provides the costume and scenic design, and Popp directs the production.

The festive holiday celebration combines a decadent, three-course meal with one man's singular retelling of a tale he's intimately familiar with, fifty years to the day after Ebenezer Scrooge's holiday redemption.

"Since conceptualizing the idea of Broadway on the North Fork after the New York Theater industry shut down in March of 2020, and with safety at the forefront of our minds, we've been committed to finding a way to bring, year-round, high-quality theatrical entertainment to the North Fork of Long Island," producers Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp shared in a joint statement. "We're beyond thrilled to be partnering with Sarah Loth and First and South Restaurant & Bar, a venue known for their fantastic fare and creating unique themed events throughout the year, to present such an elegant retelling of this Dickens' classic with an exciting, all-new twist."

In the true spirit of the holidays, the production will be partnering with Center for Advocacy | Support | Transformation (CAST) to collect new coats, hats, gloves/mittens, scarves and non-perishable food for North Fork families in need at performances between December 13th and 23rd.

The production will run from December 13th through 23rd, 2021 with dinner performances on Monday, December 13th, Tuesday, December 14th, Thursday, December 16th, Friday, December 17th, Saturday, December 18th, Tuesday, December 21st, Wednesday, December 22nd and Thursday, December 23rd at 6:30pm and special brunch performances on Saturday, December 18th and Sunday, December 19t.

Reservations and further information are available at www.firstandsouth.com and www.broadwayonthenorthfork.com.