Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' FOOTLOOSE

Performances run January 13-27.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

Get a first look at CM Performing Arts Center's current running production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL. Check out the photos below!

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

Photo Credit: Lisa Schindlar

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' FOOTLOOSE

