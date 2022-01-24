Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre

pixeltracker

The event will took place on Saturday evening, January 15th.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Just last week, the Argyle Theatre welcomed Broadway Divafest! Featured artists included Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Wicked), Tari Kelly (Anything Goes; Groundhog Day; Something Rotten!; The Boy From Oz; How the Grinch Stole Christmas; Show Boat), Janine LaManna (Seussical; The Drowsey Chaperone; Swing; Ragtime)Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!; Kiss of the Spiderwoman; Aspects of Love; Chess) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King).

Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz. Musical selections will include the best of classic and contemporary musical theatre. Shows represented will include Mamma Mia!; The Phantom of the Opera; The Lion King; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Anything Goes; The King and I; Little Shop of Horrors; The Prom; Evita; Funny Girl: Into the Woods; Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Sister Act; Crazy for You: Tarzan; Smokey Joe's Café and much more!!!!! It was a memorable evening full of Broadway showstoppers for audience members of all ages.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Dylan Perlman

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Mark Perlman

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Marty Rubin

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Eugene Gwozdz

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Stephen DeAngelis and Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Stephen DeAngelis

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna and Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Stephen DeAngelis, Tari Kelly, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Janine LaManna and Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Eugene Gwozdz

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kissy Simmons

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Kennedy Caughell

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Janine LaManna

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Janine LaManna and Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Janine LaManna and Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Janine LaManna and Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Janine LaManna and Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Tari Kelly, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Janine LaManna and Judy McLane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Stephen DeAngelis, Eugene Gwozdz, Tari Kelly, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Janine LaManna and Judy McLane join with Dylan Perlman, Mark Perlman and Members of Babylon Arts Council- Alice Cromarty, Charles Spencer and Shawn Cullinane

Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre
Stephen DeAngelis, Judy McLane, Kennedy Caughell, Kissy Simmons, Tari Kelly, Janine LaManna and Eugene Gwozdz


Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy