Photos: BROADWAY DIVAFEST Comes to The Argyle Theatre

Just last week, the Argyle Theatre welcomed Broadway Divafest! Featured artists included Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Wicked), Tari Kelly (Anything Goes; Groundhog Day; Something Rotten!; The Boy From Oz; How the Grinch Stole Christmas; Show Boat), Janine LaManna (Seussical; The Drowsey Chaperone; Swing; Ragtime)Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!; Kiss of the Spiderwoman; Aspects of Love; Chess) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King).

Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz. Musical selections will include the best of classic and contemporary musical theatre. Shows represented will include Mamma Mia!; The Phantom of the Opera; The Lion King; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Anything Goes; The King and I; Little Shop of Horrors; The Prom; Evita; Funny Girl: Into the Woods; Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Sister Act; Crazy for You: Tarzan; Smokey Joe's Café and much more!!!!! It was a memorable evening full of Broadway showstoppers for audience members of all ages.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy