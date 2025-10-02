Photos: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CM Performing Arts Center has released first look photos of its upcoming Main Stage production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, playing in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre through October 19, 2025.

Leading the cast is Jess Ader-Ferretti as the legendary Carole King, joined by Bobby Peterson as Gerry Goffin, Courtney O’Shea as Cynthia Weil, Michael Krulder as Barry Mann, Rob Schindlar as Don Kirschner, and Linda Pentz as Genie Klein.

The cast also features Shiloh Bown, Steven Charles, and Morgen Mighty as The Drifters; Tiara Solorzano, Chantele Sterling, Shaina Stroh, and Mmesoma Wright as The Shirelles; with Will Brennan, Kristi Kahen, John Mazzarella, Molly McLean, and Michelle Shapiro rounding out the ensemble in various roles.

The production is under the direction of Patrick Campbell, with Kailey Randazzo as Music Director and Ruben Fernandez as Choreographer. Keith Jones serves as Stage Manager. The talented technical team includes Ronald R. Green III (Costume/Wig Designer), John Mazzarella (Scenic Designer), Keith Jones & Kevin Purdy (Co-Lighting Designers), Silvio Sweet (Sound Designer), and Heather Van Velsor (Props).

Due to overwhelming demand, a special added matinee performance has been scheduled for Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 PM. As a limited-time offer, guests can use code CAROLEKING20 to save 20% on Standard Tickets. Offer valid through August 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: CM Performing Arts Center