Photos: A CHRISTMAS STORY- THE MUSICAL At CM Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of CM Performing Arts Center's current running production of A Christmas Story the Musical, running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, sponsored by Stony Brook Medicine.

This musical is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun.

All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!”

A Christmas Story opened this past weekend to a completely sold out audience. It's strongly encouraged to purchase your tickets in advance for remaining performance dates.

For tickets, call the Box Office during office hours at 631-218-2810 or visit: https://www.cmpac.com/shows/a-christmas-story/.

Photo Credit: Janette Pellegrini



A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS STORY At CM Performing Arts

Comments