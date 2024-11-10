News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night

Performances run through January 5, 2025.

By: Nov. 10, 2024
The Argyle Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol The Musical, directed by Evan Pappas and Debbie Roshe, choreographed by Debbie Roshe, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, began performances on Friday, November 7, and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the opening night festivities. Check out photos below!

Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors), Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island) and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You, Big) breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those who mean the most to him.

A Christmas Carol is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story. Proving its staying power with a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

The cast includes Leland Burnett (Argyle’s Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Kaleb Jenkins (National Tours: Annie, Hairspray) as Bob Cratchit, Samantha Tullie (Regional: Hair!, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Mrs. Cratchit, Nicholas David Crocco (A Christmas Carol, Annie Jr.) and Tyler Maxwell Renaud (“Chicago Med”) as Tiny Tim, Richard Rowan (National Tour: Seussical the Musical, Off-Broadway: Lucky Stiff) as Ghost of Jacob Marley, Grace Ellis Solomon (Regional: Into the Woods, Argyle’s A Bronx Tale) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Mekhi Holloway (National Tour: Blue’s Clues & You! Live, Argyle’s Grease!) as Ghost of Christmas Present, Saki Masuda (National Tour: The King and I, Argyle’s Mary Poppins) as Ghost of Christmas Future, Mikey Marmann (National Tour: Pretty Woman: The Musical, Argyle’s Beauty and the Beast, Hunchback) as Fred, Garrison Hunt (Argyle’s Beauty and the Beast) as Mr. Fezziwig, Kyra Lynn Burke (National Tour: Girls Night: The Musical) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Karina Gallagher (Regional: The Wedding Singer, Head Over Heels) as Emily/Sally, Adam Brett (Regional: Anything Goes, Jekyll and Hyde) as Mr. Smythe, Cassidy Aideen Paul (Regional: Bring It On, Argyle’s Mary Poppins) as Grace Smythe,  Jack D’Emilio (Regional: Big Fish, Kinky Boots) as Young Ebenezer, Sam Hoffman (NYC: Brighter Than the Sun) as Young Marley, Molly Model (Regional: Something Rotten, Argyle’s Elf, Footloose) as Mrs. Mops, Braden Hughes (Regional: Christmas Story, Les Miserables) as Scrooge as a boy, Grace Hutton (Argyle debut) as Martha, Adam du Plessis (Regional: Come From Away, National Tour: Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Old Joe, Jeremy Alden (Regional: Spamalot, Jersey Boys), John Ray (Regional: A Chorus Line), Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Regional: Evita, A Christmas Carol, Argyle’s West Side Story), Barbara Camara (Regional: La Cage aux Folles, Cinderella ), Meredith Heller (Regional: Mary Poppins, Nine), Jojo Minasi (Argyle’s Beauty and the Beast, Footloose, A Chorus Line),  Katie Mattar (International: Broadway Winter Wonderland), and Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show, Argyle’s A Chorus Line, Mamma Mia!).
 
The creative team also includes Set Design by Tony DiBernardo, Lighting Design by David A. Sexton, Costume Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Music Coordinator is Russell Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn, Assistant Stage Manager is Julia Gangemi, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Associate Choreographer is Saki Masuda. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Image
Dan Ostrander (Director of Operations and General Manager), Mark Perlman (Managing Partner), Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner), Michael Cassara (Casting Director) and Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)

Kaleb Jenkins
Kaleb Jenkins

Garrison Hunt
Garrison Hunt

Jeremy Alden
Jeremy Alden

John Ray
John Ray

Mikey Marmann
Mikey Marmann

Cassidy Aideen Paul
Cassidy Aideen Paul

Braden Hughes
Braden Hughes

Gianna Vasquez Bartolini
Gianna Vasquez Bartolini

Karina Gallagher
Karina Gallagher

Jack D'Emilio
Jack D'Emilio

Mekhi Holloway
Mekhi Holloway

Samantha Tullie
Samantha Tullie

Molly Model
Molly Model

Meredith Heller
Meredith Heller

Jojo Minasi
Jojo Minasi

Nicholas David Crocco
Nicholas David Crocco

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director) and tonight's band that includes-Andrew Albani, Andrew Warren, Brian Schatz and Peter Averso

Jonathan Brenner
Jonathan Brenner

Sam Hoffman
Sam Hoffman

Richard Rowan
Richard Rowan

Kyra Lynn Burke
Kyra Lynn Burke

Adam Brett
Adam Brett

Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi
Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi

Grace Ellis Soloman
Grace Ellis Soloman

Debbie Roshe (Choreographer and Co-Director) and Jonathan Brenner
Debbie Roshe (Choreographer and Co-Director) and Jonathan Brenner

Barbara Camara
Barbara Camara

Grace Hutton
Grace Hutton

Saki Masuda (Associate Choreographer)
Saki Masuda (Associate Choreographer)

Callie Hester (Props Designer), Amanda Scanze (Costume Designer) and Samantha Naso (Wig/Hair/MU Supervisor)
Callie Hester (Props Designer), Amanda Scanze (Costume Designer) and Samantha Naso (Wig/Hair/MU Supervisor)

Katie Mattar
Katie Mattar

Leland Burnett
Leland Burnett

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Image
Katelyn Chiappone (Production Assistant), Julia Gangemi (Assistant Stage Manager), Gabby Duarte (Deckhand/Fly) Daniel Vaughn (Production Stage Manager) and Tommy KIelly (Deckhand/Fly)

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Image
Brian Macaria (Sound A1), Matt Walsh (Sound A2 and Associate Sound Designer), Lauren Baker (Follow Spot), Tara Healy (Wardrobe Assistant and Dresser), Nia Guzman (Wardrobe & Wig Assistant/Dresser), Olivia Marchese (Wardrobe Assistant/Dresser)

Evan Pappas (Director), Debbie Roshe (Choreographer and Co-Director) and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)
Evan Pappas (Director), Debbie Roshe (Choreographer and Co-Director) and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Image
The Ghosts of A Christmas Carol- Saki Masuda (Ghost of Christmas Future), Mekhi Holloway (Ghost of Christmas Present) and Grace Ellis Soloman (Ghost of Christmas Past)

Richard Rowan, Saki Masuda, Leland Burnett, Katie Mattar, Mekhi Holloway and Grace Ellis Soloman
Richard Rowan, Saki Masuda, Leland Burnett, Katie Mattar, Mekhi Holloway and Grace Ellis Soloman

The Cast and Creatives of A Christmas Carol
The Cast and Creatives of A Christmas Carol

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Image
The Cast that includes- Karina Gallagher, Cassidy Aideen Paul, Molly Model, Gianna Vasquez Bartolini, Barbara Camara, Katie Mattar, Meredith Heller, Grace Hutton, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Samantha Tullie, Grace Ellis Soloman, Saki Masuda, Kyra Lynn Burke and Debbie Roshe

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Image
rett, Braden Hughes, Jack D'Enilio, Jeremy Alden, John Ray, Jojo Minasi, Sam Hoffnan,Leland Burnett, Kaleb Jenkins, Richard Rowan, Nicolas David Crocco, Mekhi Holloway, Mikey Marmann, Garrison Hunt, Evan Pappas and Jonathan Brenner




