Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre, Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, is presenting A Christmas Carol The Musical, directed by Evan Pappas and Debbie Roshe, choreographed by Debbie Roshe, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances run through January 5, 2025. Check out production photos below!

Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors), Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island) and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You, Big) breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those who mean the most to him.

A Christmas Carol is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story. Proving its staying power with a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

"At The Argyle Theatre, we are thrilled to bring A Christmas Carol The Musical to our stage this holiday season. This timeless tale embodies the true spirit of the holidays—reminding us of the power of compassion, generosity, and community. In a world that often feels divided, this show has a unique way of bringing people together, inspiring us to reflect on our own lives and how we can spread kindness to those around us. This production has so many past Argyle performers returning to the Argyle family! It is a joy to reconnect with these loved ones and all our loved ones as we celebrate the warmth of the season." - Evan Pappas, Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director

The cast includes Leland Burnett (Argyle’s Beast in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Kaleb Jenkins (National Tours: Annie, Hairspray) as Bob Cratchit, Samantha Tullie (Regional: Hair!, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Mrs. Cratchit, Nicholas David Crocco (A Christmas Carol, Annie Jr.) and Tyler Maxwell Renaud (“Chicago Med”) as Tiny Tim, Richard Rowan (National Tour: Seussical the Musical, Off-Broadway: Lucky Stiff) as Ghost of Jacob Marley, Grace Ellis Solomon (Regional: Into the Woods, Argyle’s A Bronx Tale) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Mekhi Holloway (National Tour: Blue’s Clues & You! Live, Argyle’s Grease!) as Ghost of Christmas Present, Saki Masuda (National Tour: The King and I, Argyle’s Mary Poppins) as Ghost of Christmas Future, Mikey Marmann (National Tour: Pretty Woman: The Musical, Argyle’s Beauty and the Beast, Hunchback) as Fred, Garrison Hunt (Argyle’s Beauty and the Beast) as Mr. Fezziwig, Kyra Lynn Burke (National Tour: Girls Night: The Musical) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Karina Gallagher (Regional: The Wedding Singer, Head Over Heels) as Emily/Sally, Adam Brett (Regional: Anything Goes, Jekyll and Hyde) as Mr. Smythe, Cassidy Aideen Paul (Regional: Bring It On, Argyle’s Mary Poppins) as Grace Smythe, Jack D’Emilio (Regional: Big Fish, Kinky Boots) as Young Ebenezer, Sam Hoffman (NYC: Brighter Than the Sun) as Young Marley, Molly Model (Regional: Something Rotten, Argyle’s Elf, Footloose) as Mrs. Mops, Braden Hughes (Regional: Christmas Story, Les Miserables) as Scrooge as a boy, Grace Hutton (Argyle debut) as Martha, Adam du Plessis (Regional: Come From Away, National Tour: Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Old Joe, Jeremy Alden (Regional: Spamalot, Jersey Boys), John Ray (Regional: A Chorus Line), Gianna Vasquez Bartolini (Regional: Evita, A Christmas Carol, Argyle’s West Side Story), Barbara Camara (Regional: La Cage aux Folles, Cinderella ), Meredith Heller (Regional: Mary Poppins, Nine), Jojo Minasi (Argyle’s Beauty and the Beast, Footloose, A Chorus Line), Katie Mattar (International: Broadway Winter Wonderland), and Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show, Argyle’s A Chorus Line, Mamma Mia!).

The creative team also includes Set Design by Tony DiBernardo, Lighting Design by David A. Sexton, Costume Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Music Coordinator is Russell Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn, Assistant Stage Manager is Julia Gangemi, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Associate Choreographer is Saki Masuda. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

