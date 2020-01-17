Photo Flash: The Argyle Theatre Presents Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, presents the hit Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright.

Performances began January 16, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Disney's The Little Mermaid is sponsored by South Bay's Neighbor Newspaper and Storage "R" Us West, Inc., and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed and Choreographed by Tara Jeanne Valle, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle. They are joined by Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

The creative team includes Set Design Front Row Theatrical Rental, Costume and Wig Design by Kurt Alger, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and Props & Production Coordination by Alison Savino. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Krista Swan with Assistant Stage Manager Mackenzie Trowbridge. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You