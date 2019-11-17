Photo Coverage: MIRACLE ON 34th STREET THE MUSICAL Opens at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, presents the musical Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (The Music Man). Performances began Thursday, November 14, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Opening Night was held on Saturday evening, November 16, 2019. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Directed by Evan Pappas, choreography by Valerie Wright, with music direction by Jeff Cox and associate music direction Jeff Lodin, the principal cast features Tiffan Borelli as Doris Walker, Christopher Carl as R.H. Macy, J Ryan Carroll as Marvin Shellhammer, Ira Kramer as Fred Gailey, Tony Triano as Kris Kringle, with Cordelia Commando and Raquel Sciacca, alternating in the role of Susan Walker. They will be joined by Demi Ahlert, Zack Atkinson, Kaitie Buckert, Nancy Evans, James Forbes, Alexis Forlenza, Landon Forlenza, Christina Gobes, Kaisha S. Huguley, Jacob Karp, Kate Keating, Tyler Pisani, Matthew Rafanelli, Drew Tanabe, Gavin Weingarten, and Kyle Yampiro.

Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

The creative team includes Set Design by Audrey Vuong, Costume Design by Matsy Stinson, Wig Design by Peter Fogel, Lighting Design by John Salutz, and Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Ingrid Pierson with Assistant Stage Manager Taylor Mankowski. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Cast of Miracle on 34th Street

Jamie Forbes and Nancy Evans

Ira Kramer, Christopher Carl, Tiffan Borelli, Kyle Yampiro, J Ryan Carroll and Tyler Pisani

Christopher Carl and J Ryan Carroll

Ira Kramer,Cordelia Comando and Tiffan Borelli

Tony Triano

Tony Triano

Ira Kramer,Tony Triano, Cordelia Comando and Tiffan Borelli

The Cast of Miracle on 34th Street that includes-Demi Alert, Zach Atkinson, Tiffan Borelli, Kaitie Buckert, Christopher Carl, J Ryan Carroll, Cordelia Comando, Nancy Evans, Jamie Forbes, Alexis Forienza, Landon Forienza, Kaisha S. Huguley, Jacob Karp, Kate Keating, Ira Kramer, Tyler Pisani Matthew Rafanelli, Drew Tanabe, Tony Triano, Gavin Weingarten and Kyle Yampiro

Ira Kramer, Tony Triano and Cordelia Comando

Tony Triano

Ira Kramer, Tony Triano, Cordelia Comando and Tiffan Borelli

Kyle Yampiro

Matthew Rafanelli and Tyler Pisani

Jacob Karp, Zach Atkinson and Raquel Livia Sciacca

Kaisha S. Huguley

Ira Kramer

Demi Ahlert and Jamie Forbes

Drew Tanabe and Kaitie Buckert

Tony Triano

Tony Triano

J Ryan Carroll

Nancy Evans

Cordelia Comando, Alexis Forienza and Gavin Weingarten

Tiffan Borelli

Tiffan Borelli

Jacob Karp, Zach Atkinson, Raquel Livia Sciacca, Cordelia Comando, Landon Forienza, Alexis Forienza and Gavin Weingarten

The Cast of Miracle on 34th Street that includes-Demi Alert, Zach Atkinson, Tiffan Borelli, Kaitie Buckert, Christopher Carl, J Ryan Carroll, Cordelia Comando, Nancy Evans, Jamie Forbes, Alexis Forienza, Landon Forienza, Kaisha S. Huguley, Jacob Karp, Kate Keating, Ira Kramer, Tyler Pisani Matthew Rafanelli, Raquel Livia Sciacca, Drew Tanabe, Tony Triano, Gavin Weingarten and Kyle Yampiro

Tiffan Borelli, Tony Triano, Cordelia Comando and Ira Kramer

Tony Triano and Cordelia Comando

Tiffan Borelli and Ira Kramer

The Ladies-Kaisha S. Huguley, Demi Ahlert, Raquel Livia Sciacco, Alexis Forienza, Kaitie Buckert, Cordelia Comando, Nancy Evans, Kate Keating and Tiffan Borelli

The Men-Drew Tanabe, J Ryan Carroll, Jacob Karp, Zach Atkinson, Jamie Forbes, Tyler Pisani, Gavin Weingarten, Matthew Rafanelli, Landon Forienza, Ira Kramer, Kyle Yampiro and Tony Triano

Kate Keating

Executive Producers- Dylan Perlman and Mark Perlman

Cordelia Comando and Raquel Livia Sciacca

Demi Ahlert

Ira Kramer and Raquel Livia Sciacca

Ira Kramer and Cordelia Comando

Cordelia Comando

Raquel Livia Sciacca

Jamie Forbes and Gavin Weingarten

Raquel Livia Sciacca and Tony Triano

Raquel Livia Sciacca, Tony Triano and Cordelia Comando

