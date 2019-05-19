Photo Coverage: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Opens at The Argyle

Let The Good Times Roll! Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), launches its 2nd season with the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept by Mr. Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.

Performances began May 16, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 23, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night was held on Saturday evening, May 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Directed and choreographed by Adam Pelty and with music direction by Taylor Gray, the 8-member ensemble features Morgan Bernhard as Carl Perkins, Jason Cohen as Brother Jay, Anthony Genovesi as Fluke, Taylor Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis, John Glowacki as Sam Phillips,Callee Miles as Dyanne, James Penca as Johnny Cash, and Alessandro Gian Viviano as Elvis Presley.

The smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a score of hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Folsom Prison Blues," and more, this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio for one unforgettable night.

Based on Original Scenic Design by Derek McLane and Based on Original Costume Design by Jane Greenwood, the creative team for Million Dollar Quartet includes Scenic Design by NETworks, Costume Coordination by Bobbi Morse, Lighting Design by John Salutz, and Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr. The Production Stage Manager is Krista Swan. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



