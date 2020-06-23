Peter Medak to Appear on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Peter Medak, the director of THE GHOST OF PETER SELLERS, is Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Legendary director Medak digs deep into his own psyche in THE GHOST OF PETER SELLERS while unearthing long-buried archival materials. He seeks closure on how his Columbia Pictures 17th-century-set pirate comedy Ghost in the Noonday Sun sank almost without a trace in 1973 despite - and/or because of - its mercurial-genius star Peter Sellers.

Four decades on, Medak retraces his steps in sun-baked Cyprus, where Sellers acted out again and again; the latter's best mate Spike Milligan added to the creative chaos; and shooting on the water swamped logistics. Haunting the director still is his deep compassion for the legendary Sellers, who would be gone forever a few years after filming.

Peter Medak is known for his films The Ruling Class, The Krays, and Romeo is Bleeding. He has also directed many episodes of critically acclaimed TV shows like The Wire, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Breaking Bad.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream on Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Jimmy Webb, Garland Jeffreys, Laurie Anderson, Wallace Shawn, Dionne Warwick and Alexander Payne.

