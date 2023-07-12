Off-Broadway's TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes To Port Washington

Producer Gene Dinapoli has announced that he's bringing back Peter Fogel's auto-biographical off-Broadway solo comedy "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" to Port Washington's Jeanne Rimsky Theater at the Landmark on Main on Sept. 30 at 8 PM (232 Main Street #1 Port Washington, NY 11050). For more info, visit Click Here.

The criticially acclaimed solo show is directed by Emmy Award Winning and Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Gravesend).

Says Producer DiNapoli, "Naturally, I know of Chazz's long time reputation and career. But when I saw how he transformed Peter's show into a hit, I knew I wanted to bring it back to the Jeanne Rimsky where Peter made his Long Island Premier back in 2020. Audiences are in for non-stop laughs, , the multi-media show has been been updated and is even funnier than ever!"

What happened to Fogel is a dream that every actor wants.

Just as Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz Palminteri performing "A Bronx Tale!" over 30 years ago ---Chazz discovered Peter Fogel on stage presenting "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" The Broadway Legend knew right there and then -- that he wanted to direct it and take it to the next level.

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over).

Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

Fogel playfully warns, "The story is real. It happened. I take the audience on a journey through my miserable love life. After seeing what I went through for 40 years -- couples will hug each other even more and think, 'We got issues, but at least we're not Fogel!'"

During the fast-paced performance, our Hapless Lothario (Fogel) employs his signature wit -- and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva.

But, of course, they all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Palminteri says, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - but Peter's show jumped out at me; it's hysterical with lots of heart--and the story really resonates with theatergoers. The theme is universal. I also wanted more audiences to experience how funny and talented Peter truly is!"

Fogel, of course, is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Before presenting "Til Death Do Us Part...You First!" he was the National Touring star of "MY Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!" (which was presented at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater years ago.)

"Uproarious Belly Laughs! A Powerhourse on stage, Fogel Captivates His Audience with Wacky Character Voices and Bold Gestures!"

Broadwayworld.com

"A Funny Show about Marriage & Relationships. Go see it!"

Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond")

Running Time: 85 minutes. For more show info, visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com. Tickets for Peter Fogel's 'Til Death Do Us Part...You First are on sale now at Click Here.