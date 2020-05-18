Music Legend Elliott Murphy, Dr. Larry Brilliant & Director Alana DeJoseph Are Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Alana DeJoseph, the director of 'A Towering Task,' Elliott Murphy, the star of 'Broken Poet,' and Dr. Larry Brilliant are Tom Needham's special guests on this Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM.

'A Towering Task' is the first documentary to chronicle the remarkable history of the agency. Directed by Alana DeJoseph and narrated by Annette Bening, the documentary features thoughtful interviews of current and Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, current and former staff, scholars and journalists, community members and leaders around the world (including Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf). Remarkable archival materials and stunning footage from around the globe bring to life an agency that represents to the world the American idea.

Alana DeJoseph has worked in video and film production for over 30 years. She has worn many hats as producer, director, videographer, and editor, but her heart has always been in documentaries. Between 2003 and 2005, she was associate producer of the PBS documentaries The Greatest Good (about the U.S. Forest Service) and Green Fire (about conservationist Aldo Leopold).

Dr. Larry Brilliant will be discussing the film 'Open Your Eyes,' a heartfelt and uplifting documentary about doctors restoring sight to villagers who have been blind for decades in Himalayan mountains of Nepal. Larry is a world renowned philanthropist and epidemiologist who has devoted his life to combating the world's most serious global health issues. He was instrumental in the World Health Organization's successful mission to eradicate Smallpox. He is the former director of Goggle's philanthropy division and the current Chairman of the Board of Skoll Global Threats. He was recognized as one of TIME Magazine's most influential people, with his story written by President Jimmy Carter. Dr. Larry Brilliant is also the co-founder of the Seva Foundation, a NGO responsible for restoring sight to 4 million blind people worldwide, including the subjects of 'Open Your Eyes.'

BROKEN POET is the story of 1970's rock star Jake Lion, who was presumed dead in Paris until his former roadie Plynth happens to be riding in the Paris Metro forty years after Jake's much publicized suicide and happens to hear an aged street musician who sounds just like him. In search of an exclusive story, 'Rolling Stone' publisher Kathy Madison sends rock journalist Meg Trudeau to Paris to investigate. Before leaving Meg visits Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa at their New Jersey home in hopes of gaining insight into Jake Lion's successful career and tragic death.

This film is now available from Virgil Films and Entertainment exclusively through music site Backstreets.com.(http://backstreets.com/news.html#BPpre)

BROKEN POET stars Elliott Murphy and is based on his original short story, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight." It features significant cameos from Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. The film, directed by Emilio Ruiz Barrachina, is an independent production that has received unique sponsorship from 'Rolling Stone Magazine.'

Elliott Murphy is a musician, novelist, producer and journalist who lives in Paris. In 1973, he released the critically-acclaimed AQUASHOW. In 2018, he was was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame by his friend, Billy Joel.

Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Kenneth Lonergan, Mike Leigh, Wallace Shawn, William H. Macy, Peter Yarrow, Melanie, Dionne Warwick, and Don McLean.

