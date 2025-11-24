Modern Classics Theatre Company Of Long Island to Present Short Play Festival

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island will present Gimme A Minute – Holiday Style, asking audiences to “Give us a minute and we’ll give you 46 holiday-themed plays.” The festival runs December 5, 6, and 7 (Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 2pm) at the Twin Oaks Theatre Arts Building, 457 Babylon Turnpike in Freeport, NY, and is directed by Catherine Clyne. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Modern Classics has produced its One-Minute Play Festival.

This year’s edition features 46 original works written around the theme of Winter Holidays—including Christmas, Chanukah, New Year’s, and even Valentine’s Day—with Catherine Clyne and Laurie Atlas serving as producers. The event showcases a repertory of 11 stage artists: Greg Halvorsen, Kevin Clyne, Caroline McCurdy, Gina Carey, Lisa Meckes, Kevin Russo, Kate Russo, Emily Vaeth, Julie Lorson, and Rian Romeo.

Each performance includes a one-hour reception offering wine, soft drinks, and charcuterie. Tickets are $35, and plays were submitted from around the world as well as from a wide range of local Long Island playwrights.

This year’s selections include: Just Another Day by Catherine Clyne; Room At The Inn and Living Nativity by Mark Harvey Levine; ShELF Life by Samar Siskind; The Old Railroad by Scott C. Sickles; The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and Hal’s Recycled Christmas Tree Lot by Dan Fiorella; A Christmas Tradition by Robin Baron; Happy Holidays and You Get A Human, and You Get a Human; Everybody Gets a Human Today by Rosanne Manfredi; This Little Tree by Allie Costa; Date Bot by Marisa T. Cohen; My One Front Tooth by Evan Baughfman; Hosting Christmas Dinner and Happy Lincoln’s Birthday by Michele Markarian; Stay Frosty and First Last-Minute Christmas Gift by Teddy Durgin; Adapting by Jean Ciampi; The Perfect Pie by Alex Bernstein; The Light Bulb by Flo Federman; Bad Out There by Thomas J. Misuraca; Check, Please! by Larry Rinkel; Christmas Beach Day by Rosemary Kurtz; Christmas Shopping by Karen Gordon; A Feel-Good Christmas Movie and The Tariff-ic Gift by Daniel Bubbeo; Wally’s Place by Amy Pieri; A Swiss Hanukkah by David Lipschutz; Boots and It’s Been Said by Gene Frey; The Walk by Raphael Badagliacca; Fine, A (Sad But True) Christmas Story, and It’s A Wonderful Wife by Kevin Clyne; Deck the Halls Redux by Caroline McCurdy; Cup O’ Kindness by Zachary Downing; Christmas Tree by Hugh Cardiff; Holiday Season by William Grabowski; Twas the Noir Before Christmas by John Patrick O’Dougal; Got Cats? by Laurie Atlas; The Shiva Club by Stephen Cole; Home Shopping Christmas by Michael Cerevella; Fruitcake Stolen by Tea Green; A Hallmark Christmas Movie (Abridged) by Michael Cerevella; One Strand at a Time by Kimberly Phyfe; and Holiday Surprise by Michelle Nielsen.

Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to bringing innovative theatrical productions to the region. Committed to producing classic and modern works seldom seen on Long Island, the company champions non-traditional casting and welcomes actors of all ethnicities, gender identities, and orientations to join its community.