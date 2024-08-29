MADAME BUTTERFLY: AN ADAPTATION Comes to Bay Street Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of Divaria Productions Opera Company to Bay Street with LIVE OPERA for the 9th consecutive year, after presenting the first ever live opera La Triviata at the theater in 2015. On October 19th at 8 pm, Divaria Productions will present MADAME BUTTERFLY: AN ADAPTATION.



Arguably one of the most popular operas in existence, Puccini’s MADAME BUTTERFLY is the story of a woman caught between two worlds who meets a tragic end. It explores the emotions of polarity, the tension between East and West, love and lust, trust and betrayal, family connection, and isolation. In this 100th anniversary of Puccini's death, Divaria is thrilled to present a multi-disciplinary adaptation of Madame Butterfly featuring an extremely talented international cast including Metropolitan Opera tenor and Grammy Award Winner Erin Brooks as Pinkerton, Michael Nansel as Sharpless, Anna Tonnaas Suzuki, John Easterlin as Goro and Ashley Galvani Bell in the title role but also gifted local artists including members of Suffolk Symphonic Choir. This production, directed by Bay Street favorite J.A. Diaz with Musical Director and Pianist Sergio Martinez Zangroniz (Bios), will explore the historical context behind this work and America's influence in late-19th century Japan.



Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11 AM-5 PM Tuesdays through Sundays or by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500, or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

