Lighthouse Repertory Theatre to Present GUYS AND DOLLS

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre will present Guys and Dolls Friday, August 16 at 8 pm; Saturday, August 17 at 3 pm and 8 pm and Sunday, August 18 at 3 pm at the Bellmore Showplace in Bellmore NY benefitting the Salvation Army and August 23-24 at St James Episcopal Church in St. James NY in support of Benefiting the Celebrate St. James Organization

Tickets: Available for purchase at lighthousetheatrecompany.com/tickets

* Lighthouse Repertory Theatre uses each production as a platform to raise funds and/or awareness for local nonprofits. A portion of the proceeds go towards each nonprofits mission.

Cast: Joe Bebry, Jeanne Brunson, Bob Budnick, Kristin Clark, Chris Connor, Erin Grafing, Michael Goodwin, Dave Heyman, Amanda Luong, Hannah Mariani, Glenn McKay, Janely Montgomery, Polly Moore, Andrew NewHook, Megan Reis, Kevin Russo, Sandro Scenga, Alyssa Seminaro, Stephanie Schrader, Liz Spencer, Theresa Tiernan, Alycia Testaverde, Mackenzie Waite, Kayla Wrobel, Mitchell Woodford

"GUYS AND DOLLS," A Musical Fable of Broadway Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

About the Show: Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Follow the story of gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to set up the biggest craps game in town while his girlfriend, Adelaide, laments their fourteen-year engagement. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for help, leading to a whirlwind romance with missionary Sarah Brown. From Times Square to Havana and the sewers of New York City, "Guys and Dolls" delivers a timeless story with unforgettable music. Featuring beloved classics such as "Luck, Be A Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' The Boat," this show is a treat for audiences of all ages. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Production Team: Produced by Kami Crary, Directed by Tony Chiofalo, Assistant Directed by Ray Gobes Jr., Music Directed by Joseph Mankowski, Choreography by Alycia Testaverde, Stage Management by Denise Hagen, Marketing by Kate Russo

About Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company: Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company was founded with the vision that theatre has the power to transform lives and positively impact the community. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Lighthouse Rep raises funds and awareness for other community organizations, embodying the spirit of #artsmeetsimpact.

