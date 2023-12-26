Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Long Island Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Broadway Divas - THE BROADWAY DIVA CABARET - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 27%

Ted Plezia - LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES - South Shore Theatre Experience 25%

Evan Pappas - ENCORE! - The Argyle Theatre 22%

Kenny Kopolovicz - BROADWAY NIGHTS - The West Islip Symphony Orchestra 14%

Rita Angelo - DIVAS - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 13%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Marinelli - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 12%

Rakeem Lawrence - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 8%

Rochelle Martin - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Sari Feldman & Josie McSwane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 6%

Danielle Couteri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Meghan Park - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 5%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Melissa Rapelje - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Todd L. Underwood - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Josie McSwane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 3%

Erica Nicole Elliott - FOOTLOOSE - CAP Merrick 3%

Mandy Modic - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Josie McSwane - THE PROM - Theatre Three 2%

Brendan Bitler - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 2%

Sarah Minto - CHICAGO - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Danielle Coutieri - DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Morgan Faye Neuhedel - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Barbara Tromba Murphy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick's player's 2%

Kristina Georgilis - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Brendan Bitler - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Morgan Faye - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Sarah Minto - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Melissa Rapelje - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Staci Lo Cascio - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Samantha Eagle - INTO THE WOODS - CAP Merrick 8%

Chakira Doherty - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 8%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 6%

Carmela Newman - RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Ronnie Green - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Dustin Cross - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 5%

Carmela Newman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Joe Kassner - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Ronald Green III - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Janine Loesch - JERSEY BOYS - Gateway Playhouse 4%

Kurt Alger - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Vanessa Price - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Joe Kassner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Ronnie Green - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Cathy Collins - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Rex Monteleone - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Chakira Doherty - DESCENDANTS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Carmela Newman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Janine Loesch - EVITA - Gateway Playhouse 2%

Penny Payne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herricks players 2%

Doreen Scardino and Barbara Kirby - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Joe Kassner - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Peter Fogel - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Lyn Adler-Ciorciari - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 2%

Ronnie Green - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Dance Production

RHAPSODY - Post Concert Dance Company 18%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 10%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 9%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 9%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 8%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 8%

THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 5%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 3%

CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Burns - RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 7%

Jeffrey Sanzel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 6%

Anthony Arpino/John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Jim Redding - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 5%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Jake Van Eycken - ALICE BY HEART - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 4%

Patrick Campbell - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Bruce Grossman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Samantha Eagle - INTO THE WOODS - CAP Merrick 3%

Keith Andrews - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Joe Marshall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick's player's 3%

Tony Tambasco - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Rex Monteleone - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Tyler Patrick Matos - LES MISERABLES - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 2%

Tony Frangipane - RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jordan Hue - SOUND OF MUSIC - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Drew Humphrey - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Michael Blangiforti - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Joanna Connolly Pepe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Tony Frangipane - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - CAP Merrick 2%

Brooke di Spirito - THE BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED - Jeanne Rimsky Theatre (2022); Old Westbury Gardens (2023) 2%

Rex Monteleone - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

Melissa Rapelje & Patrick Campbell - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Huck Hirsch - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tea Einarsen - FEVER / DREAM - Post Theatre Company 10%

Fable Rowell - MY SORRYBIRD - Post Theatre Company 10%

Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 8%

Jeffrey Sanzel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 6%

Christine Boehm - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 4%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 4%

Emily Vaeth - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Thaddeus C. Plezia - THE TEMPEST - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Evan Donnellan - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 3%

Jordan Hue - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 3%

Rick Grossman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Tony Tambasco - CAPRICCIO RADIO - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 3%

Mary Gundlach - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 3%

Jeff Bennett & RJ Meyer - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Manes Studio TheatreSc 3%

Kate Russo - ALMOST MAINE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Patrick Finn - THE PAVILION - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Kevin Callaghan - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIGED) - Carriage House Players 2%

Tommie Gibbons - WHOSE WIFE IS IT ANYWAY - Manes Studio TheatreSc 2%

Marian Waller - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Van Whitaker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - EastLine Theatre 2%

Marian Waller - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Deborah Rupy - MOONRISE - Debut Theatre Company 2%

Colin Palmer - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics tgeater 1%

Marian Waller - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%



Best Ensemble

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 9%

CABARET - Post Theatre Company 8%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 5%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

MEAN GIRLS - CAP Merrick 2%

RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

EVITA - Gateway Playhouse 2%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 1%

MOONRISE - Debut Theatre Company 1%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 1%

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 1%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Creevey - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Jim Redding - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 8%

Ted Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 7%

Josh Amy - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 7%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 6%

Tony Frangipane - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Chris Creevey - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Steven Prendergast - RED - South Shore Theatre 4%

Michael Visco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 4%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

Jose Santiago - BEAUTIFUL - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Daniel C. Higgins - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 3%

John Burkland - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Julie Lorson - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

David Shocket - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Mike Visco - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Michael Visco - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Christopher Chambers - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Christopher Chambers - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Chris Creevey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

John Burkland - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Mike Visco - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Julie Lorson - ALMOST MAINE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Julie Lorson - THE MAD ONES - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Josh Amy - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Crichton - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 15%

Leslie Ippolito - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 8%

Samantha Free - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Jeffrey Hoffman - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 6%

Matthew Surico - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Matthew Surico - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Ed Goldschneider - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Shiloh Bennett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 4%

Brian Sweeney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 4%

Felipe Rondon - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Felipe Rondon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Melissa & Craig Coyle - RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Zach Mandernach - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Rich Giordano - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 3%

Paulie Pecorella - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Sid Cherry - LES MISERABLES - Stage 74 3%

Christopher Littlefield - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Felipe Rondon - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Tom Vendafreddo - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Daniel Mollett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Jonathan Brenner - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Matthew Surico - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Rich Giordano - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Brenner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 1%

Sandra A Vigliotti - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 1%



Best Musical

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 9%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

CABARET - Post Theatre Company 6%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 5%

RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 4%

INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

ALICE BY HEART - stage 74 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 2%

SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

FUN HOME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 2%

MATLIDA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick Players 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 1%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 1%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - ALICE BY HEART - stage 74 20%

Sammy Morton - MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Maggie Bera - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 5%

Ashley Deschamps - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Louis Bianco V - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Clay Bany - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Baylee Payne - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 2%

Maria Meouchi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 2%

Lily Rankin - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 2%

Tony Chiofalo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Andrew Boza - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 2%

Emily Vaeth - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Emily Vaeth - NUNSENSE - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 1%

Mike Jubak Jr. - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%

Faith Bentivegna - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 1%

Julie Ricotta - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 1%

Brecken Hummer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 1%

Renee Titus - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Gateway Playhouse 1%

Bailey Peckman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 1%

Isaiah Baston - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Nick Olsen - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 1%

Jenna Halvorsen - ORDINARY DAYS - Take a Bow 1%

Gail Deoquino - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Courtney O’Shea - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Emily Llewellyn - 9 to 5 - CM Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Zaramaria Fas - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 11%

Brecken Hummer - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 9%

Cameron Lindsey - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 5%

Sally Struthers - CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 4%

Jae Hughes - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 4%

Heather Neumar - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Tony Chiofalo - FRANKENATRA - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

James Taylor Odom - CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Andrew Murano - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 3%

Cade Meier - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Ted Plezia - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Calvin Zanetti - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Nolin - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - Studio theater of LI 2%

Tanner Wojit - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Rosie Collette - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Giovanni Marine - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Meridith Spencer - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Alison Pensa - THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 2%

Deborah Rupy - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - EastLine Theatre 2%

Emily Vaeth - SHAPE OF THINGS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Tom Ciorciari - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Evan Donnellan - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Phil Leon - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

Brianna Acevedo - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Gary Tifeld - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 1%



Best Play

FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company 11%

CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 10%

A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 9%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 7%

A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE - South Shore Theatre Experience 6%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 5%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 4%

DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 4%

GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

MACBETH - Carriage House Players 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

WHOSE LIFE IS IT ANYWAY? - Manes Studio TheatreSc 2%

COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIGED) - Carriage House Players 2%

ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 2%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE LARAME PROJECT - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 2%

THE TEMPEST - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 1%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 1%

RED - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 10%

Tony Frangipane - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%

Randall Parsons - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 8%

Ted Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSCAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 8%

Clay Bany - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 7%

Kyle Dixon - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 6%

Tyler Patrick Matos and Barry Silver - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 5%

Michael Visco - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Tommy Scardino and Cici Chichester - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 4%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 4%

Rian Romeo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 4%

John Mazzarella - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Kyle Dixon - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

John Mazzarella - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Steven Velasquez - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Ted Plezia - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Michael Visco - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Steven Velasquez - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Steven Velasquez - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Alexander Dodge - DOUBLE HELIX - Bay Street Theater 1%

Michael Visco & Rick Grossman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 1%

Mike Visco - WHOSE WIFE IS IT ANYWAY? - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Kevin Shea - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE: A JEKYLL AND HYDE PLAY - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Rian Romeo - SUITE SURRENDER - Hardscrabble Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Frangipane - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 11%

Tim Haggerty - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 10%

Carlos Diaz - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Laura Shubert - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 9%

Tony Frangipane - MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 8%

Brianne Boyd - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Patrick Finn - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience 8%

Jonah Verdon - DONNA, THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Gateway Playhouse 5%

Michael Weisner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

Sarah Goodman - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Sarah Goodman - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 3%

Tim Haggerty - THE PROM - Theatre Three 3%

Michael Weisner - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Carlos Diaz - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Michael Weisner - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Sarah Goodman - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Tim Haggerty - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 2%

Sarah Goodman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 1%

Michael Weisner - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Jon Weston - DOUBLE HELIX - Bay Street Theater 1%

Shaughn Bryant - TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - Bay Street Theater 1%

Scott Killian. - TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - Bay Street Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 7%

Chloe Caustrita - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Dennis Setteducati - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 4%

Jeremiah Burch - AMERICAN PYSCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Anthony Mastrangelo - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Tony Chiofalo - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Samantha Barnes - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 3%

Zak Ketcham - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 3%

Sarabeth Schiff - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 3%

Ashlee Fucarino - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 3%

Dwayne Washington - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Lainee Jentz - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Cassidy King - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Dominic Trivigno - SEUSSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 3%

John Mazzarella - Sheldon - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Logan Borre - DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Laila Canelo - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Adam Slawitsky - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Cassidy Goldman - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 2%

Veronica Fox - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Tara Mangione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick’s Players 2%

Brendan Noble - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Suzie Lustig - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Jackson Gill - Young C - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Marguerite Boone - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

AJ Lafond - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company 16%

William Jahn - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre company 6%

Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 5%

Andrew Murano - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 5%

Jacob Schmitt - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 5%

Dana Tortora - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Tatyana Poland - THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 3%

Thaddeus C. Plezia - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

cade meier - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Heather Neumar - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Giovanni Marine - ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 3%

Jk Larkin - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 2%

Victoria Kay - DANCE NATION - EastLine Theatre 2%

Randall Krauss - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Dennis Creighton - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Emily Vaeth - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Deana Naja - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Peter Konsevitch - ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 2%

Andrew Accardi - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Jackie Lisi - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

Scott Earle - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Rosie Collette - A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Nick Masson - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 1%

Jeff Pangburn - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

POSEIDON - Tilles Center 11%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 8%

MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

13 - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

SEUSSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

THE LIGHTING THIEF - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

SEUSSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 4%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Argyle Theatre 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 3%

LORD OF THE FLIES - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

9 TO 5 - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

CABARET - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Plaza Productions 3%

WILLY WONKA - The Argyle Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - A CHILDREN'S TRAGEDY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

FROSTY! - John W. Engeman Theatre 1%

FROSTY AND HIS PUPPET PALS - Manes Studio TheatreSc 1%

