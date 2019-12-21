Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Will Headline the 2020 Staller Center Gala

Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster will be headlining the 2020 Staller Center Gala on March 7th. Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster are Tony Award Winners and two of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. An Evening with Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster will be the first time that these two vocal powerhouses will perform together on the same bill. This pairing of extremely talented artists will be an absolute treat for all. "Sutton and Kelli have always wanted to do a show together, and we're thrilled to have them perform solos and duets with their bands on our stage for the 2020 Gala," says Alan Inkles, Director of the Staller Center for the Arts.

On Broadway, Kelli O'Hara's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of "The King and I" garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, and Outer Critics nominations. O'Hara recently received her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy of Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series "The Accidental Wolf." Sutton Foster is an award-winning actress, singer, and dancer who has performed in 11 Broadway shows - most recently the revival of "Violet" - and originated roles in the Broadway productions of "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Little Women," "Young Frankenstein," "Shrek The Musical," and her Tony Award-winning performances in "Anything Goes" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie." She will star in the upcoming revival of "The Music Man" with Hugh Jackman next fall.

Sutton Foster currently stars in TVLand's award-winning series, "Younger" currently in its sixth season. She was first seen on television on "Star Search" at age 15, and has more recently appeared in "Bunheads," "Psych," "Johnny and the Sprites," "Flight of the Conchords," "Sesame Street," "Law and Order SVU," and "Royal Pains." As a solo artist, Sutton has performed all over the country as well as internationally featuring songs from her debut solo CD "Wish," her follow-up CD, "An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle," and her latest CD, "Take Me To The World." She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's at the Regency, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, and many others.

Kelli O'Hara reprised her Tony-winning role while making her "West End." debut this past summer for which The Times hailed her as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen" adding "Kelli O'Hara does not just play Anna, she owns the part." Other Broadway credits include "The Bridges of Madison County," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "South Pacific," "The Pajama Game," "The Light in the Piazza," "Sweet Smell of Success," "Follies, Dracula," and "Jekyll & Hyde." Kelli received a 2018 Webby nomination for her role in the hit web-series thriller "The Accidental Wolf" and appears in the second season of Netflix's series "13 Reasons Why." Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts and the Kennedy Center Honors. Along with two Grammy Award nominations, her solo albums, "Always" and "Wonder in the World" are available from Ghostlight Records.

Visit stallercenter.com for tickets and information for the 2020 Gala.





