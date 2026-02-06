Kate Burke Appointed Assistant Principal Of Nassau Boces Willet Avenue School

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nassau BOCES has announced the appointment of Kate Burke as Assistant Principal of the Willet Avenue School. Part of the agency’s Department of Special Education, the Willet Avenue School provides a highly structured learning environment for intermediate students with multiple disabilities and developmental delays, focusing on academic, language, social, and emotional development alongside daily living skills.

Burke is a special educator with more than 15 years of experience in educational leadership and more than two decades of experience in applied behavioral analysis. She has served as a mentor to multidisciplinary teams and worked closely with families, teachers, administrators, and community stakeholders. Her work has emphasized data-informed decision-making to support student growth and program development.

She began her career as a classroom teacher and teacher coordinator at the Ascent School, a private nonprofit school serving children diagnosed with autism. Burke later joined Nassau BOCES, where she worked as a special education teacher at both the Rosemary Kennedy School and the Willet Avenue School. In 2020, she was part of a team tasked with launching a new program at Willet, contributing to curriculum development and behavioral support initiatives. She subsequently advanced into a curriculum support role and later served as interim assistant principal prior to her appointment.

“It is my mission to create equitable and supportive learning environments for all students,” Burke said. “At Willet, I have the opportunity to support our students through new initiatives and expanded programs. Every time I see a student exceed expectations and grow, I know I have helped them in some way to reach their fullest potential.”

Burke has developed several student support programs, including PASroom (Positive Alternative Space), Sensory Room, and the LifeSkills Curriculum. She has also led professional development and turnkey trainings on initiatives such as the University of North Carolina’s Treatment and Education of Autistic and Communication-Handicapped Children (TEACCH), Assessment of Basic Language and Learning Skills, and the Science of Reading. In addition, she is a certified instructor in Strategies in Crisis Intervention and Prevention and Early Childhood Education.

“One of my favorite facets of the job is helping my colleagues to maximize their strengths and grow as educators,” Burke said. “At Willet, I have the opportunity to support our teachers and students through new initiatives and expanded programs. Special education always has and always will hold a significant place in my heart.”

Burke holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from City University of New York at Hunter College, a master’s degree in teaching students with disabilities and childhood education with a concentration in autism from Long Island University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mary Washington College. She also holds professional certifications in childhood education, teaching students with disabilities, school district leadership, and school building leadership.

Nassau BOCES provides educational programs and services for learners of all ages and abilities, supporting school districts and municipalities across Long Island through instructional programs, professional development, and technology services.