Julie Benko, Isaac Mizrahi And More Join Bay Street Theater MUSIC MONDAYS Season Line Up

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of Music Mondays; the hit summer concert series that invites artists to perform for audiences and share stories of their time on and off the stage.

Concerts are held Mondays through July and August starting with Derrick Davis on July 10; followed by Julie Benko on July 17; Isaac Mizrahi on August 7; Melissa Errico on August 21; and finishing with a performance entitled "Charlie Parker Celebration - Bird Lives!" with the Charles McPherson Quartet featuring Randy Brecker on August 28.

This final Music Monday performance is in collaboration with Hamptons Jazz Fest 2023 and co-produced by the Jam Session, Inc. These intimate evenings of song and story are one-of-a-kind performances not to be missed. Tickets range from $39.99 to $89.99 and are currently available through the Box Office at 631 725 9500, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 by visiting Click Here.



The schedule is:



Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m.

Derrick Davis starred as Coalhouse in Bay Street's 22 smash hit Ragtime. He is a dynamic and passionate performer of stage and screen, who has held the roles of The Phantom in the 25th Anniversary Tour of The Phantom of the Opera and Mufasa on the Gazelle Tour of Disney's The Lion King.



Monday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Julie Benko is an award-winning actress, singer and writer based in New York. She is currently on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl every Thursday. For her performance as Fanny she was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater by the New York Times.



Monday, August 7, 8 p.m.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked in the entertainment industry as an actor, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of the award-winning film Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection.



Monday, August 21, at 8 p.m.

Melissa Errico "Let Yourself Go"

An evening of uplifting theater, jazz and film melodies with Broadway star Melissa Errico. She is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer, and an author. She's starred in on- and off- Broadway musicals including My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour, and Dracula.



Monday, August 28, at 8 p.m.

"Charlie Parker Celebration-Bird Lives!" with the Charles McPherson Quartet featuring Randy Brecker

Charles McPherson has performed at concerts and festivals around the world. He has toured the U.S., Europe, Japan, Africa and South America with his own group, as well as with jazz greats Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Lionel Hampton, Nat Adderly, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Randy Brecker, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie, and others. McPherson has recorded as a guest artist with Charlie Mingus, Barry Harris, Art Farmer, Kenny Drew, Toshiko Akiyoshi, the Carnegie Hall Jazz Orchestra, and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Additionally, McPherson was the featured alto saxophonist in the Clint Eastwood film "Bird," a biopic about Charlie Parker.



Jazz trumpeter and composer and 5 time Grammy Award winner Randy Brecker has helped shape the sound of jazz, R&B and rock for more than four decades. His trumpet and flugelhorn performances have graced hundreds of albums by a wide range of artists from James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen and Parliament/Funkadelic to Frank Sinatra, Steely Dan, Jaco Pastorius and Frank Zappa.



Below are the ticket prices for the 5 shows:

Derrick Davis - Sides $39.99, Center $59.99

Julie Benko - $59.99, $79.99

Isaac Mizrahi - $69.99, $89.99

Melissa Errico - $69.99, $89.99

Charles McPherson Quartet featuring Randy Brecker - $69.99, $89.99

Get best seats and save over 20% by purchasing a 5 pack: (centers only) Just $325 (one seat to each show)



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.