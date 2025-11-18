Jon Heder, Jon Gries and Efren Ramirez to Join NAPOLEON DYNAMITE Event at Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration: A Very Special Evening with Jon Heder, Jon Gries and Efren Ramirez on April 25, 2026 at 8PM.

Tickets are $50-$80 including fees including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 10AM.

The beloved indie classic "Napoleon Dynamite" was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes “Napoleon Dynamite” one of the most quoted movies of our time. Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again.

This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, interactive experience, with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

The live show -- perfect for the whole family -- is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic.