JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse

The highly anticipated Long Island premiere ofÂ JERSEY BOYSÂ begins rehearsals and will run at The Gateway Playhouse from August 4 - September 10, 2023.

This behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will take you from the streets of Newark to the heights of stardom. Follow the incredible journey of four guys bound by One Dream â€” to make it to the top without giving up, selling out, or forgetting where they came from. Along the journey, experience electrifying performances of golden greats including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "My Eyes Adored You" which took these guys all the way to their greatest honor: induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

JERSEY BOYSÂ will be directed by Larry Raben, with choreography by Debbie Roshe and musical direction by Michael Kaish.

The Four Seasons will be played by Pablo David Laucerica as Frankie Valli (U.S. TourÂ Dear Evan Hansen), Travis Murad Leland as Tommy DeVito (The Gatewayâ€™sÂ CLUEÂ starring Sally Struthers, Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical), Matt Faucher as Nick Massi (Broadwayâ€™sÂ Beautiful â€“ The Carole King Musical), and Lukas Poost as Bob Gaudio (U.S. TourÂ Shrek the Musical, The Gatewayâ€™s CLUE and Kinky Boots).

The featured players will be David Engel as Bob Crewe, Reese Britts as Barry Belson, Mark Ryan Anderson as Hank Majewski, Jason Pintar as Norman Waxman, Mike D'Amico as Joe Pesci, Luke Darnell as Gyp DeCarlo, Haley Hannah as Mary Delgado, Aja Goes as Lorraine, Paloma D'Auria as Francine, Connor Macchi as Nick DeVito, with swings Maggie Bergman and Luke Bove and Coby C. Oram as the Frankie Valli alternate.Â

JERSEY BOYSÂ is Larry Rabenâ€™s 12thÂ show at The Gateway which includes this past seasonâ€™sÂ CLUEÂ starring Sally Struthers,Â Disneyâ€™s The Little Mermaid, Disneyâ€™s Newsies The Musical, Murder On The Orient Express, Kinky Boots, Cabaret, Mamma Mia!, Nice Work If You Can Get ItÂ (IRNE nomination),Â Rodgers and Hammersteinâ€™s Cinderella, The Producers, Sunset Blvd and as an actor SugarÂ (Jerry/Daphne).Â He directed Tony winner Joe DiPietroâ€™s Falling For Eve Off-BroadwayÂ (York Theatre).Â Other regional credits includeÂ School Of RockÂ (Tuacahn Amphitheatre), JERSEY BOYSÂ (Phoenix Theatre Company), Buyer & CellarÂ (Laguna Playhouse),Â Catch Me If You CanÂ (Musical Theatre West), TruÂ (CSW),Â and TitanicÂ (Moonlight).Â

Choreographer Debbie Roshe returns to The Gateway after choreographingÂ A Christmas Carol, The Little Mermaid, The Bodyguard, Beauty and the Beast,Â andÂ Memphis. Other work includesÂ The Hunchback of Notre DameÂ andÂ Beauty and the BeastÂ at the Argyle Theatre, Palm Beach at La Jolla Playhouse (Robby Award Nomination),Â A Novel Romance and Zona, The Ghost of GreenbriarÂ Off-Broadway, Damn YankeesÂ at the Ivoryton Playhouse,Â Sing A Christmas SongÂ at George Street Playhouse,Â Young Tom EdisonÂ for Theatreworks USA,Â Where in Time is Carmen Sandiego?Â for PBS, The Dana Carvey Show, and a National Tour ofÂ The Rocky Horror Show.Â In addition, she is well known for her classes at Steps on Broadway and Broadway Dance Center in NYC which attracts many Broadway dancers and Radio City Rockettes.

Music Director Michael Kaish is the music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger ofÂ Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which recently concluded a twice extended run Off-Broadway and was nominated for three Drama Desk awards. Kaish is no stranger toÂ JERSEY BOYS, having played the National Tour for two years and subbed on the Off-Broadway production. He has also been involved withÂ Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalÂ on Broadway, at La Jolla Playhouse, and aboard Norwegian Cruise Line. Other regional credits include Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Writers Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

ï»¿Tickets forÂ JERSEY BOYSÂ are on sale now and start at $55. The Gateway offers many options on how to save! We offer Season Passes with a discount of 25% off, Youth and Teen pricing on select performances, as well as, Student Rush tickets which can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. Group Sales Discounts are also available for groups of 15 people or more. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at Click Here.