Gateway's Haunted Playhouse Opens This Month

The event will open on September 29 and run through November 4, 2023.

Sep. 15, 2023

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse will open on September 29 and run through November 4, 2023.

Have your senses jarred, at Long Island’s number one haunted attraction, Gateway's Haunted Playhouse, as you take a spine-tingling tour through the area's oldest and most haunted professional theater. Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse returns to The Gateway in Bellport on September 29th. This terrifying labyrinth is rated one of Buzzfeed’s Top 25 Haunted Houses Across America, one of America’s Best Haunted Attractions by Hauntworld Magazine, one of USA Today’s “Top Ten Haunted Houses in New York” and was voted “Best Haunted House on Long Island” by News12.

Now celebrating its 14th year, Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse has grown from its original two week run, to now include six weeks of terrifying scares. Each year, a new theme, path, and characters are created, and carefully crafted, to inhabit our three-dimensional environment skillfully developed and built by The Gateway’s renowned design and production team, giving patrons a brand-new experience as they explore the walk-through. Additionally, dozens of professionally trained actors prepare and rehearse each character that inhabits the haunt, giving it a unique, theatrical quality unrivaled on the island.

Paul Allan, this year’s Haunt Director, says of this year’s theme, “Beware the lost souls who inhabit the grounds of the former Gateway Hotel - controlled by the demonized sandman, Michael Hathorne - and the bizarre and twisted array of nightmares and creatures lurking in every corridor and room.”

Over 100 people from our production departments, our staff, our vast pool of professional actors, and our core acting volunteers - drawn directly from The Gateway School for the Performing Arts - are on hand every evening to ensure the smooth operation of Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse which also features a bustling Midway. Every haunt night, in the Midway - our queuing area - you can find our Shooting Gallery, Coffin Ride, Boo-Tique, and “Fear Garden”, which offers beers on tap, and a selection of wines for guests 21 and older. We also serve soft drinks and snacks.

On select nights, you can also find Billie Jean’s Grill food truck in our Midway. Billie Burgers, Chicken Fingers, Hot Dogs, French Fries, Roasted Corn, Hot Pretzels, Pumpkin Cannoli, Apple Pie Egg Rolls, Churros, Deep Fried Oreos, and other comfort foods can be found on their menu. Check out their website for more information: https://billiejeansgrill.com

Tickets for Gateway's Haunted Playhouse - one of its non-profit’s largest fundraisers - are $40 online and $50 at the door. Patrons are strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance online at FearLI.com. Fast Passes are available for an additional charge. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Due to the nature of this event, we are not wheelchair accessible.

The Gateway is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that seeks to provide theater of the highest caliber to the Long Island region and beyond. It is the region’s oldest professional theater.




