EVIL DEAD IN CONCERT Comes to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Black Ink Presents: Evil Dead In Concert, set for this September. The performance will take place on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 7PM.

Evil Dead In Concert, a live-to-film experience that thrills and chills, resurrects Sam Raimi's beloved cult classic in a way audiences have never seen before -- in this lifetime.

The legendary film will be screened in a newly restored format and brought to life on stage while a live ensemble performs the entire revamped original musical score from composer Joe LoDuca.

LoDuca began his film career by composing this iconic score for director Sam Raimi, and went on to win multiple Emmys for his scoring work. Most recently, Joe released a reimagining and re-recording of the original Evil Dead score called “Evil Dead: A Nightmare Reimagined,” where he re-recorded and expanded on the original musical themes of the movie.

Evil Dead follows five college students on vacation in an isolated cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly release absolute evil into the world and have to fight to survive. This indie classic is known as one of the most significant cult horror films of all time, and has generated a massive following worldwide since its release.

