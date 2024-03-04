Don't Miss A Chorus Line Live at The Argyle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another.

Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love”, "One”, "I Can Do That”, "At the Ballet”, "The Music and the Mirror”, and "I Hope I Get It”. A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

The Argyle Theatre's production of A Chorus Line is directed by Evan Pappas and Francine Espiritu, choreographed by Francine Espiritu, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Now playing through March 24, 2024, don't miss this iconic musical production!

