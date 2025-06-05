Crystal Monee Hall to be Featured in New York Stage and Film Songwriters’ Salon

Empire Training Center for the Arts will present evening of music and celebration coming to The Chance Theater on Friday, June 27 at 7pm. In this inaugural partnership event, ETCA will present New York Stage and Film in their first Songwriters’ Salon hosted in the City of Poughkeepsie under the artistic direction of Ian Belknap. All tickets are $34 with general admission seating.



The event will feature Crystal Monee Hall, a powerhouse singer/songwriter, actress, and vocal director/arranger/producer whose career spans roles on Broadway (RENT), TV (HBO’s High Maintenance and Walker), movies (Disney’s Wish), and sold-out tours with Ben Platt and Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead). Shelter, a new musical with music and lyrics by Crystal Monee Hall will premiere July 19 - 20 as part of New York Stage and Film’s 40th Anniversary Summer Season at Marist University.



The June 27 event is sponsored by Marist University and the City of Poughkeepsie. Empire Training Center for the Arts is in residence at The Chance Theater, due to generous support by Chai Developers.



Co-Founder and Executive Director of ETCA, Trish Santini shared, "We are truly thrilled to host this evening in collaboration with New York Stage and Film, featuring the extraordinary Crystal Monee Hall, and we are grateful to Marist University and the City of Poughkeepsie for their support. We congratulate Ian on the launch of his inaugural season and the 40th season of SAF and we look forward to welcoming everyone to The Chance for a beautiful night of music, community and celebration."



SAF Artistic Director, Ian Belknap added, "We can think of no better way to kick off our celebrating 40 years in Poughkeepsie than producing the truly singular Crystal Monee Hall at the Chance in collaboration with Empire Training Center for the Arts, Mayor Yvonne Flowers, and Marist University.”



Geoffrey Brackett, Executive Vice President, Operations and Community Relations went on to say, "Marist University is proud to partner with New York Stage and Film and the City of Poughkeepsie on the launch celebration for Empire Training Center for the Arts featuring Crystal Monee Hall. ETCA will connect our community members with the many associated professions in the performing arts, and they join a vibrant constellation of arts organizations in our beautiful region. Marist University and SAF are dedicated members of that community, actively bringing the performing arts and the many economic and social benefits they provide to our region. We are excited to have ETCA adding their vision and expertise to our community."



Mayor Yvonne Flowers, City of Poughkeepsie, said, "I am just so pleased that New York Stage and Film (SAF), in collaboration with Empire Training Center for the Arts (ETCA), will present this concert with Crystal Monee Hall in the City of Poughkeepsie, at our historic Chance Theater. We look forward to more events in the future and are proud to partner with SAF, ETCA and Marist University to bring the best in arts and culture to our downtown."

