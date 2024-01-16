Cirque du Soleil Brings OVO to UBS Arena This Summer

OVO will perform in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15, 2024-August 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Full Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 3 Full Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Gateway Playhouse
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Cirque du Soleil Brings OVO to UBS Arena This Summer

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Belmont Park, New York with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages. This is the second Cirque du Soleil production to ever play Belmont Park’s UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR and home of the New York Islanders.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects’ home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It’s love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye—and the feeling is mutual.

The name OVO means “egg” in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show.  


OVO will perform in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15, 2024-August 18, 2024.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three Photo
Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three

Theatre Three presents 'The Gin Game' starring Bradlee & Marci Bing. Performances run from January 13th through February 3rd. Check out the production photos below!

2
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Cultural Arts Playhouse Photo
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Let's kick off the 2024 season with a review of the final show I attended in 2023! I had the pleasure of attending closing weekend of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, presented by Cultural Arts Playhouse this past November. Directed by Tony Frangipane, the production was bursting at the seams with vibrancy and new life breathed into classic characters that everyone knows and loves. 

3
Preview: CARRIE: THE MUSICAL at CAP Merrick Photo
Preview: CARRIE: THE MUSICAL at CAP Merrick

The next theatrical venture of CAP Merrick opens this weekend! Kick off your 2024 with CARRIE: THE MUSICAL. Directed by Tony Frangipane, with musical direction from Jared Glazer, the production is electric and is bound to be a hit, especially amongst fans of the 1976 Brian De Palma film and Stephen King book of the same name. Check out some photos below, courtesy of Tony Frangipane, Anthony Orellana, Chrissy Ganci, and Danielle Jenkin Photography. 

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Long Island! Winners include South Shore Theatre Experience, Post Theatre Company, CM Performing Arts Center and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' FOOTLOOSEPhotos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' FOOTLOOSE
Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre ThreePhotos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three
Reggae Dance Party With RUM PUNCH MAFIA Comes to Bay Street Theater in FebruaryReggae Dance Party With RUM PUNCH MAFIA Comes to Bay Street Theater in February
101 DALMATIANS KIDS Comes to Bay Street Theater in March101 DALMATIANS KIDS Comes to Bay Street Theater in March

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS
Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family in Long Island Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family
Patchogue Theatre (2/09-2/09)Tracker
An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in Long Island An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)Tracker
An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off in Long Island An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)Tracker
Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns in Long Island Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)Tracker
An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion in Long Island An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)Tracker
An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo in Long Island An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)Tracker
Pinkalicious The Musical in Long Island Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)Tracker
Veronica Swift in Long Island Veronica Swift
Staller Center for the Arts (3/02-3/02)
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in Long Island Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You